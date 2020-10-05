The Wellsville Middle School football teams swept Anderson County on Thursday in Garnett.

The seventh grade squad picked up its first win of the season with a 14-6 victory. The eighth grade team recorded a 20-6 win to move to 4-0.

The seventh grade team rallied from an early 6-0 deficit, The Eagles drove 96 yards for a score. Payton Otwell ended the drive with a 7-yard touchdown run. Colton Scott ran in the 2 point conversion to give the Eagles an 8-6 lead.

The defense then stepped up and stopped the Bulldogs the rest of the game.

Eagles other score was a 7-yard run by Scott to give the Eagles a 14-6 halftime lead.

The eighth grade team got three scores from three players. Matt Newhouse rushed for a 31-yard touchdown. Micah Holmes connected with Jake Taylor on a 13-yard touchdown pass. Carter Wilmarth had 4-yard run.

Wellsville plays Thursday at Osawatomie.