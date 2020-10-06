No spectators

at Bethel meet

The Bethel College cross country teams will host the Bethel Invitational at 5 p.m. Friday at the BC Cross Country Course.

Spectators will be prohibited at the meet because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but the meet will be streamed by the Thresher Sports Network at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bethelks/.

According to the release from the college, "The decision on not allowing spectators and fans at the meet comes after positive COVID-19 test results have been identified on campus. Those affected are following the isolation and quarantine precautions as instituted by Bethel College and the Harvey County Health Department."

Hesston sweeps

home triangular

HESSTON — The Hesston High School volleyball team claimed a pair of wins in Central Kansas League play at home.

The matches were originally scheduled to be played in Nickerson, but moved to Hesston.

Hesston downed Larned 25-10, 25-9; and Nickerson 25-13, 18-25, 25-19. Nickerson downed Larned 25-6, 25-11.

"We played with good energy again tonight, and played pretty consistently throughout," Hesston coach Jason Peters said. "We had a good night serving with 23 aces in both matches combined, and our hitting was more aggressive with fewer errors. Our defense continues to improve, as we had 61 digs in the Nickerson match. Our blocking picked up numerous touches and the team had seven downed blocks in the Nickerson match, a season high for us. When we play with energy and are able tovswing aggressively, good things have happened. Our defense has kept us in the last number of matches, and if we can continue to find ways to attack, we will have more success to come."

Hesston is 6-9, 3-4 in CKL play. Hesston plays Thursday at Hoisington with Southeast of Saline and Beloit, followed by a quad Saturday at Beloit.

Hesston stats

vs. Larned

Kills: Harley Ferralez 4, Katie Kueker 3, Sophia Becker 3, Alex Martin 2, Brooklyn Diederich 2, Anna Humphreys 1.

Assists: Humphreys 7, Ferralez 3, Emily Schmidt 2.

Aces: Humphreys 6, Martin 6, Becker 3, Kueker 1.

Digs: Ericka Pope 3, Ferralez 3, Humphreys 2, Faith Elliott 2, Caryn Yoder 2, Becker 2, Schmidt 1, Martin 1.

vs. Nickerson

Kills: Becker 8, Martin 8, Kueker 5, Ferralez 5, Addi Copeland 4, Diederich 1.

Assists: Ferralez 15, Humphreys 14, Copeland 1, Diederich 1.

Aces: Humphreys 3, Martin 2, Becker 1, Ferralez 1.

Blocks: Martin 4, Kueker 3, Copeland 3, Becker 2, Humphreys 1.

Digs: Yoder 15, Martin 10, Ferralez 10, Humphreys 8, Becker 7, Elliott 4, Kueker 4, Copeland 2, Diederich 1.

JV — Hesston def. Larned 25-13, 25-19; Nickerson def. Hesston 25-12, 22-25, 15-8; Nickerson def. Larned 25-22, 25-16.

C team — Hesston 4 def. Nickerson 25-13, 25-19; Larned def. Nickerson 25-22, 25-21; Hesston 4 def. Larned 25-5, 25-6.

Goessel splits

at Herington

HERINGTON — The Goessel High School volleyball team split a Wheat State League triangular Tuesday in Herington.

Goessel topped Solomon 25-19, 21-25, 25-14; and lost to Herington 25-21, 25-11.

Goessel is 14-11, 6-2 in WSL play, and plays Tuesday at Moundridge.

Sedgwick sweeps

Hutchinson Trinity

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinal volleyball team claimed a pair of wins Tuesday against Hutchinson Trinity.

Sedgwick won the first match 25-9, 25-9; and the second match 29-27, 25-21.

Sedgwick plays Tuesday at Sterling with Centre.

ATC to host

information fair

The Athletic Training Center of Newton will be hosting an information and demonstration fair Thursday through Saturday at 112 W. Broadway.

Bethel athletic director Tony Hoops will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday on "Using sport to become an elite competitor and leader."

Former Newman University men’s basketball coach Mark Potter will speak at 8 p.m. Thursday on "Mental Health in Sports."

Former athlete and businessman Alan Vogts will speak at 7 p.m. Friday on the book "Younger Next Year," and at 10 a.m. Saturday on "Start Thinking Your Way to Success."

Dancer and dance instructor Hannah Mosher will speak at 7:30 p.m. Friday on "Decide. Do. Dream."

Dr. Timothy Caldwell will speak at 8 p.m. Friday on "Nutrition 101."

Athletic trainer Sierra Moeller will speak at 11 a.m. Saturday on "Mental Toughness."

Former Newton High School and Kansas State football player Jordan Voelker will speak at noon Saturday on "Lessons from K-State Football."

Dr. Deanna Lesmeister, a doctor of physical therapy, will speak at 1 p.m. Saturday on "Women’s Fitness."

For more information, see the website www.getatcfit.com/fair or call (316) 652-5559.

Bethel schedule

changes made

The Bethel College football team’s game scheduled for Saturday at Tabor has been tentatively rescheduled for 2 p.m. Nov. 14.

Bethel is 4-0 after a record-setting 83-35 win over MidAmerica Nazarene.

Tabor is 0-3. The Bluejays’ game against Ottawa also was postponed.

• Bethel volleyball matches Tuesday against McPherson and Saturday against Ottawa and Friends have been postponed because of a COVID-19 case at Bethel.

Make-up dates are expected to be announced later.

• The BC men’s and women’s tennis matches Tuesday at Doane have been postponed.

No make-up date has been set.

• Bethel junior varsity football games Oct. 5 against Benedictine and Oct. 18 against Air Force Prep have been canceled.

• Bethel’s golf team will not compete in the KCAC Match Play Tournament, although the competition will continue.

Halstead spikers

win tourney

GOESSEL – The Halstead Dragon volleyball team won its section of the Canton-Galva Invitational Saturday in Goessel.

Halstead downed Goessel 25-19, 22-25, 25-22. Halstead also downed Rural Vista and Little River.

Goessel downed Rural Vista 31-29, 25-14; and Little River 28-26, 25-12.

In the finals, Halstead downed Goessel 25-16, 25-12.

Goessel is 13-10 and play Tuesday in Herington.

Halstead is 20-6 and hosts Smoky Valley and Southeast of Saline Tuesday.

Bethel men

fall to Friends

WICHITA — The Bethel College men’s soccer team fell to Friends 2-1 Saturday in KCAC play in Wichita.

Christian Raffinengo scored the game winner for Friends with 34 seconds remaining in regulation. Isaiah Castillo had the assists on both Falcon goals.

Marcos Gomes scored for Friends in the 78th minute. Bethel tied in the 80th minute on a goal by Josh McBeth from Jaime Guardado.

Bethel was outshot 11-5, 7-2 on goal. Sean Holness had four saves for Bethel. Jasper McLeod had a save for Friends, 2-2.

Bethel is 2-2 and plays at 7 p.m. Saturday at Kansas Wesleyan.

NOTE: The women’s game was postponed. No make-up date has been set.

Bethel;0;1;—1

Friends;0;2;—2

1. F Marcos Gomes (Isaiah Castillo) 77:57

2. B Josh McBeth (Jaime Guardado) 79:28

3. F Christian Raffinengo (Castillo) 89:26

Total shots — B 1-4—5, F 3-8—11. Shots on goal — B 0-2—2, F 0-7—7. Saves — BC: Sean Holness (L) 0-4—5; team x-1—1. F: Jasper McLeod (W) 0-1—1. Corner kicks — B 4, F 4. Fouls — B 19, F 17. Offside — B 0, F 0. Cautions — BC: Niklas Horner 77:30.

Youth baseball

Newton 12U Weeks 11, Newton Horton 10

Hesston Swathers 11U 9, Newton 12U Weeks 5

Hesston Swathers 12U 10, Newton Weeks 5

Newton Railers 14U 16, Weeks 6

Augusta Eagles 10, Newton Weeks 8U 9

Royals 14U 13, Wichita Falcons 14U 1

Youth softball

Sidekicks 12, G2 Heat Llamas 18U 0

G2 Heat Llamas 18U 7, G2 Heat Garcia 4

Salina Nemesis 3, G2 Heat Llamas 18U 0

G2 Heat Llamas 2, Central Kansas Lady Crusher 18U 0