The Ottawa University men’s and women’s golfers displayed a fighting spirit this week in the KCAC Match Tournament in Dodge City.

The OU men finished third as they defeated Southwestern in the third-pace match.

Cameron Cross paced the Braves by winning all of his matches at the event.

In the quarterfinals, sixth-seeded Ottawa upended third-seeded Oklahoma Wesleyan. Clete Carlson, Logan Hessemeyer and Cameron Cross all won their matches. Blake Minyard and Jay Haverty fell short in their respective matches.

The Braves fell to the Bethany Swedes, who were the runner-up, in the semifinal contest. Cross won his semifinal match and Carlson tied in his match.

Cross, Carlson and Minyard all won their final matches, which help secure the third-place finish in the win over Southwestern.

The women finished eighth. The Lady opened with a loss to Bethany Swedes.

In the consolation semifinals, Ottawa and Friends tied. Abi Tinlin and Jordan Blanco won their matches. Kayla Kaps tied her match.

In the final match against Tabor College, each golfer won their final match to spur the Braves to an eighth-place finish.

The squads wrap-up the fall season Monday in the Tabor Fall Invitational at the Sand Creek Station Golf Course.