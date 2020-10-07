No matter the line-up, the state-ranked West Franklin volleyball team keeps rolling.

The Falcons, down another starter, made quick work of Chase County Tuesday night. West Franklin won 5-16, 25-8 and 25-14, 25-11.

For the third straight date, the Falcons adjusted without a key player. Middle hitter Allison Swank missed the matches

"Our younger girls keep stepping in and doing their job when asked," West Franklin coach Angie Corwine said. "Our depth keeps proving itself."

Senior Alex Coopman played steady and had a team-best 14 kills and nine aces.

Jenna Walters finished with 11 kills, followed by Riley Zentz with 10. Zentz also led the Falcons in serve-receive with an average of 2.75.

Sophomore, Morgan Forbis, who stepped in for Swank, gave the Falcons a lift with six kills and no errors.

Ainsley Corwine led the hitters to a season-best 0.369 attack efficiency. She had 38 assists. Sami Randall topped the Falcons with 11 digs.

West Franklin play Tuesday at Osage City.

WF Stats

Ainsley Corwine: 8 aces, 4 kills, 38 assists.

Alex Coopman: 9 aces, 14 kills, 0.556 attack efficiency.

Jenna Walters: 11 kills, 2.11 serve-receive efficiency, 6 digs.

Morgan Forbis: 6 kills, 0.600 attack efficiency.

Nellie LaFountain: 4 aces, 3 kills.

Riley Zentz: 10 kills, 0.692 attack efficiency, 2.75 serve receive efficiency, 8 digs.