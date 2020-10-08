MAIZE (5-0) AT MAIZE SOUTH (3-1)

Maize has gotten the better of the district rivalry the past two meeting, ending Maize South’s season with shutout playoff wins — 28-0 last year and 35-0 in 2018. A shutout this year would be a feat as Maize South is averaging 45.5 points per game. The Mavericks did lose standout back Hunter Niemann for the season, but have a top-notch quarterback in Colin Shields, who has thrown for 812 yards and 12 touchdowns with Jake Johnson hauling in 39 passes for 451 yards and eight of those scores. Evan Cantu filled Niemann’s void last week in a win over Newton, rushing for 162 yards and a touchdown. Maize quarterback Avery Johnson has thrown for 913 yards and six touchdowns while not getting picked off and transfer back Josh Sanders has been a huge lift for the backfield with 734 yards rushing and 12 TDs.

Prediction: Maize over Maize South

CHENEY (5-0) AT HOLCOMB (5-0)

Desipte losing All-3A back Riley Petz to graduation last year, Cheney’s offense hasn’t missed a beat this season in rolling to a 5-0 start, which included wins over one-loss Garden Plain and Kingman. Harrison Voth has been dynamic at quarterback, throwing for 1,277 yards and 19 touchdowns. Logan Bartlett has 32 catches for 653 yards and nine scores and also kicked a 51-yard field goal two weeks ago. Holcomb quarterback Kaden Johnson hasn’t been too shabby either, throwing for 694 yards and 11 scores. The Longhorns face a tough defense as Cheney has allowed just 40 points this season.

Prediction: Cheney over Holcomb

WICHITA COLLEGIATE (5-0) AT CLEARWATER (5-0)

No district in Class 3A is tougher than District 7 where Andale (No. 1), Wichita Collegiate (No. 5) and Clearwater (unranked) all enter Week 6 undefeated. One will fall from those ranks this week as Collegiate and Clearwater square off in a battle of two of 3A’s top offenses led by dual threat quarterbacks. Collegiate is averaging 46.5 points per game behind quarterback Wesley Fair, who had rushed for 768 yards and 12 touchdowns and thrown for 281 yards and five scores. Clearwater, meanwhile, is averaging 46 points per game with senior quarterback Tanner Cash throwing for 997 yards and nine touchdowns and rushing for 602 yards and 17 scores. Both have been solid defensively as well with Collegiate allowing 11.6 points per game and Clearwater 17.6.

Prediction: Wichita Collegiate over Clearwater

COLUMBUS (5-0) AT GALENA (4-0)

Galena cleared a big district hurdle last week with a 20-0 shutout of previously unbeaten Caney Valley. The test could be even bigger this week as Columbus also is undefeated and already has an impressive win over Frontenac, 25-6 in the season opener. The Titans have been stout defensively, allowing just 41 points in five games, led offensively by Gabe Martin, who has run for 562 yards and six touchdowns.

Prediction: Galena over Columbus

GARDEN PLAIN (4-1) AT KINGMAN (4-1)

Kingman and Garden Plain have each lost to Cheney — Kingman suffering a 38-14 loss to the Cardinals in its season opener and Garden Plain losing 44-7 in Week 3. This one will decide the district title. In its four wins, Garden Plain has allowed just 21 points and is coming off a 37-0 shutout of Chaparral. Reed Adelhardt leads the Owls with 493 yards rushing and four TDs, but two other backs have at least 220 yards rushing. Kingman has been led by quarterback Nolan Freund, who has thrown for 825 yards and eight touchdowns. Four receivers have double-digit catches and five had at least 100 yards.

Prediction: Garden Plain over Kingman

SOUTH GRAY (5-0) AT SPEARVILLE (4-1)

South Gray is off to a great start under first-year coach Grant Salmans, but begins a three-week stretch where the Rebels will face some of Eight-Man Division I’s best competition — Spearville, Hodgeman County and Leoti. First up is the Lancers, who are coming off a 30-22 loss to Hodgeman County. Spearville boasts one of the top running backs in eight-man football in Trace Tasset, who has run for 742 yards and 14 touchdowns. He’s got a strong complement in Kolten Bennett, who’s added 617 yarnd four scores. South Gray has allowed just 18 points so far this season and has given up just 660 total yards in five game while averaging 314 yards per contest led by 880 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns from Aaron Skidmore.

Prediction: Spearville over South Gray

PREDICTION TRACKER

Last week: 6-0

Overall: 21-10