The West Franklin cross country runners learned a lot about the competition they will face in next week’s league meet.

Seven league schools competed Thursday in the Osage City Invitational. The West Franklin cross country teams added to their successful seasons.

The boys squad finished second with five runners placing in the top 28. Three girls runners medaled.

"The boys team has finished in the top three at every meet this season," West Franklin coach Ryan Hahn said. "This meet gave them the chance to see what the competition looks like heading into the next two important meets."

West Franklin finished 11 points behind Anderson County and will see the Bulldogs again in the regional meet in Garnett.

The boys were paced by Kyle Haner in third. Lucas Hassler took 14th.

Lily Judd led the girls with a third-place finish. Emma Bailey took 17th and Hope Crabtree was 18th.

The middle school runners also shined with Lydia Carroll claiming a medal in her debut. Hunter Bailey picked up his fifth individual win of the season in the boys race.

The Wellsville squads saw Zeb Harris pace the boys squad. He finished 16th.

The Falcons compete Thursday at the Flint Hills League Championships hosted by Mission Valley. Wellsville will run in the Pioneer League meet at Prairie View.

West Franklin

7th and 8th Grade Girls

Lydia Carroll (8th*, 15:01), Mackenzie Walter (11th, 15:28), Sarah Voth (13th, 15:36), Mya Crabtree (27th, 17:51), Katie Carroll (38th, 20:40).

7th and 8th Grade Boys

Hunter Bailey (1st*, 11:32), Coy Link (41st, 19:10), Abe Link (43rd, 19:50), Bryce Link (45th, 24:32).

High School Girls Varsity

Lily Judd (3rd*, 21:30), Emma Bailey (7th*, 22:02), Hope Crabtree (18th, 24:10).

High School Boys Varsity (Team 2nd)

Kyle Haner (3rd*, 17:37), Lucas Hassler (18:39*, 14th), Nathan Hassler (22nd, 19:07), Kale Link (23rd, 19:07), Nicholas Hatifield (28th, 19:33), Martir Caceres-Ramos (47th, 21:07), Timothy Pearce (50th, 21:19).

Wellsville

Boys Varsity

16, Zeb Harris, 18:46.9; 25, Dawson Dwyer ,19:23.8; 38, Ian Smith, 20:29.3; 41, Aistin Henry, 20:39.2; 44, Liam Robertson, 20:44.9; 53, Will Stanton, 21:27.4; 63, Coy Jones, 22:14.8.

Girls Varsity

35, Lexi McDaniel, 26:09.2; 43, Madi Peppers, 28:12.5 4; 45, Shayla Clary, 29:15.1.

JV Boys

4, Damen Eiche, 21:27.1; 9, Ty Weekes, 23:30.7; 10, Carson Richardson, 23:42.4; 13, Chase Douglas, 23:58.5; 23, Derek Ashburn, 25:50.

JV Girls

6, Madison Norman, 28:19.1.

Middle School Girls

6, Ellie Strain 14:48.8; 32, Allison Hayes 18:24.6.

Middle School Boys

29, Christian Stone, 16:00.9.