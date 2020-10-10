If ever the Kansas State Wildcats needed their defense, this was it.

With senior Skylar Thompson still sidelined by an injury suffered last week, the Wildcats supported true freshman quarterback Will Howard with a stellar defensive effort to escape Fort Worth with a 21-14 victory over TCU on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

K-State now has won three straight since opening the season with a loss to Arkansas State and improved to 3-0 in the Big 12. TCU, coming off a victory at Texas last week, fell to 1-2 overall and in the conference.

For his part, Howard was solid in his first start, completing 8 of 19 passes for 117 yards and rushing for 86 yards and his first career touchdown. But it was senior cornerback AJ Parker's 38-yard interception return for a score with 4:51 left in the third quarter that proved to be the difference.

That touchdown made it 21-7, and the Wildcats got enough stops the rest of the way to hang on. TCU cut the lead to seven on quarterback Max Duggan's 3-yard, fourth-down run with 3:39 left and the Horned Frogs had one untimed down from the Wildcat 39 as time expired to go for the tie, but Justin Gardner batted the ball down in the end zone to preserve the victory.

K-State, which led 14-7 at halftime, did not let TCU cash in on an interception in the quarter — the Wildcats' first turnover of the season — and the Horned Frogs pay for their miscue later in the period when Parker intercepted Matthew Downing and took it to the end zone.

Downing came on for that series in place of Duggan, who had been shaken up late in the first half. Duggan did return on TCU's next possession and went the rest of the way.

K-State held a TCU team that ranked 16th nationally in total offense 342 yards after the Frogs came in averaging 477.5 yards and 33.5 points a game. The Wildcats recorded three sacks.

K-State's offense managed 289 yards total offense, 117 passing and 172 on the ground. Running back Deuce Vaughn, who was held in check most of the afternoon, picked up 27 of his 43 yards on the last possession as the Wildcats ran the clock down to 1:05.

The Wildcats almost sealed the victory on that last possession, when Howard ran a read option on fourth down and 1, only to trip on the turf with nobody in front of him. Ty Zentner then pinned TCU back at its 4-yard line with a 44-yard punt.

K-State put together two drives of 90-plus yards — the first for a field goal on the opening drive, the second late in the half — to lead 14-7 at the break.

Howard, who also led the Wildcats to a comeback victory against Texas Tech last week after Thompson got hurt, scored his first career touchdown with 3:20 left in the half, capping a six-play, 91-yard drive highlighted by a 45-yard completion to Deuce Vaughn. Chabastin Taylor then took a reverse around right end for the two-point conversion.

TCU then marched to the K-State 28 before Bronson Massie recorded a sack of Duggan, and Griffin Kell's 49-yard field goal was blocked by Wyatt Hubert on the final play of the half.

K-State had 219 yards total offense in the half, mostly on big plays, while holding TCU to 179. Howard's 80-yard run on a quarterback draw set up a 25-yard Blake Lynch field goal on the first drive of the game.

TCU answered K-State's opening field goal with a 10-play, 75-yard drive to grab the lead on Darwin Barlow's 7-yard run. Lynch then got the Wildcats back within a point on a career-best 53-yard field goal with 10 seconds left in the first quarter.

Lynch later missed from 46 yards, but K-State came back to take the halftime lead.