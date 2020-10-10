Within a touchdown midway in the fourth quarter, the Newton High School football team ran out of gas in a 37-17 loss to Goddard Friday in non-league play at Fischer Field, the final scheduled home game of the season.

Goddard, 5-1, scored a pair of touchdowns in the last 6:05 to play to put the game out of reach.

"We made a lot of mistakes today," Newton coach Chris Jaax said. "We turned the ball over a lot. On defense, we improved in a lot of ways. The offense just couldn’t move the ball at all in the first half. That’s on us as coaches. We have to find a way to move the ball better. In the second half, the kids came out well. We got back in it. We just came up a little short and things got away from us."

Newton played short-handed in the game with about 30 regular varsity players suited up, along with about a dozen freshmen, who didn’t see play. Monday’s junior varsity game is canceled because of reported COVID-19 cases.

"We lost multiple starters for the game," Jaax said. "We had some kids step up and play positions they haven’t before. That hurt. I feel terrible for the JV kids. I hope we can all stay healthy and move forward."

Kyler Semrad led Goddard, hitting 20 of 39 passes for 283 yards with four touchdowns. Jake Shope had five catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Soren Carr had six catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns. Goddard was held to one rushing yard.

Ben Schmidt hit 17 of 48 passes for 172 yards with three interceptions. Kenyon Forest had 18 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown. Forest also caught a touchdown pass.

The Lions went 52 yards in nine plays to start the game, scoring on a one-yard run by defensive lineman Braydon Wickliffe out of a wildcat jumbo package. A Lake Hamilton interception and 48-yard return set up an 11-yard touchdown pass from Semrad to Carr.

Newton sustained a drive late in the quarter, scoring on a pass from receiver Peyton Maxwell to running back Kenyon Forest. It was the second time this season Newton scored on the play.

A short Newton punt late in the second quarter set up a 29-yard touchdown pass from Semrad to Shope. After a Newton penalty, Goddard tried for a two-point conversion out of the same jumbo package used to score earlier, but the Railer defense stopped the run.

A long Ben Schmidt punt set up a safety when Dehann Nelson tackled Dylan Reese in the endzone with 3:19 left in the half.

Newton opened the second half with a 10-play, 67-yard drive that ended on a one-yard Forest run. Jake Schmidt caught the two-point conversion pass from Ben Schmidt, getting the Railers within three. Goddard’s first drive of the second half stalled out at the Railer 5, where Mekhi Collins hit a 22-yard field goal.

A long Railer drive ended at the Goddard 10, where Newton turned it over on downs with 10:35 in regulation. Another Newton drive ended at the Goddard 30. Two plays later, Semrad hit a 61-yard touchdown pass to Shope. Newton gave the ball back on downs at the Railer 37 with 4:35 to play. Goddard needed just five plays to finish the drive on a 10-yard pass from Semrad to Carr.

Hamilton claimed another interception with 2:33 to play. Newton’s Dehann Nelson recovered a fumble on the next play. The Railers fumbled it right back.

Newton falls to 0-6 and plays Friday at Salina South, 1-4 after a 42-17 loss to Hutchinson.

"It’s another opportunity," Jaax said.