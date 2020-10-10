TV-RADIO (reverse header)
SUNDAY, OCT. 11
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
7:05 a.m.—German Grand Prix, ESPN2, cable 33
Noon—GT World Challenge, Sprint Europe, CBSSN, cable 260
1:30 p.m.—Bank of America ROVAL 400, NBC, cable 3
BASEBALL
6:37 p.m.—Houston vs. Tampa Bay, TBS, cable 29
BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.—L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, ABC, cable 10
CYCLING
10:30 a.m.—Paris-Tours, NBCSN, cable 78
FIELD HOCKEY
1 p.m.—Women, Louisville vs. Wake Forest, FSKC, cable 34
FOOTBALL
Noon—Las Vegas at Kansas City, CBS, cable 12
Noon—Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, FOX, cable 4
3:25 p.m.—N.Y. Giants at Dallas, CBS, cable 12
7:20 p.m.—Minnesota at Seattle, NBC, cable 3
GOLF
9 a.m.—KPMG LPGA Championship, TGC, cable 79
11 a.m.—KPMG LPGA Championship, NBC, cable 3
1 p.m.—SAS Championship, TGC, cable 79
4 p.m.—Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, TGC, cable 79
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.—America’s Day at the Races, FS2, cable 243
Noon—America’s Day at the Races, FS1, cable 60
2 p.m.—America’s Day at the Races, FS2, cable 243
3 p.m.—America’s Day at the Races, FS1, cable 60
RODEO
2 p.m.—Express Ranches Classic, CBSSN, cable 260
SOCCER
6:30 a.m.—Women, Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion, NBCSN, cable 78
8:30 a.m.—Women, Manchester City at Chelsea, NBCSN, cable 78
Noon—Women, South Carolina at Vanderbilt, ESPNU, cable 244
1 p.m.—Women, Florida at Texas A&M, SEC, cable 276
1:30 p.m.—Portugal at France, ESPN, cable 32
2 p.m.—Women, Arkansas at Alabama, ESPNU, cable 244
3 p.m.—Women, Louisiana State at Mississippi State, SEC, cable 276
6 p.m.—Seattle at Los Angeles FC, ESPN, cable 32
6:30 p.m.—Nashville at Sporting Kansas City, FSKC, cable 34
7 p.m.—Tijuana at Santos Laguna, FS1, cable 60
TENNIS
8 a.m.—French Open, NBC, cable 3
4 p.m.—2020 Oracle ITA Masters women, ESPNU, cable 244
6 p.m.—2020 Oracle ITA Masters men, ESPNU, cable 244
RADIO
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.—Bank of America ROVAL 400, KVOB, 95.5-FM
FOOTBALL
Noon—Las Vegas at Kansas City, KINA, 910-AM
Noon—Las Vegas at Kansas City, KSKG, 99.9-FM
Noon—Las Vegas at Kansas City, KINA, 107.5-FM
LOCAL SCHEDULE
Las Vegas at Kansas City, Noon