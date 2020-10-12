When Centralia football coach Larry Glatczak woke up last Friday morning, he had no idea what the day was going to hold for him and his program.

The day before, the Panthers lost their regularly scheduled game with Horton due to COVID-19 concerns with the Charger program. After spending the remainder of Thursday unsuccessfully trying to find an opponent, Glatczak went into game day, well, game-less.

"We tried Nebraska and they didn’t have anything, and nobody around here was open either," Glatczak said. "We were going to stay around, we weren’t going to go to Kansas City to play somebody or play a 5A school or anything like that."

Not too far down the road and still in Twin Valley League territory, Hanover coach Matt Heuer and his team were all set for Friday’s big showdown with league rival Frankfort. The two had waged a pair of good battles last season with Hanover handing Frankfort its only two losses of the season.

But sitting in church Friday morning, Heuer got a tap on his shoulder from Hanover athletic director Cory Jensen. Frankfort had just called with a positive coronavirus test and was canceling.

Suddenly Hanover was without an opponent as well.

By 12:30 p.m. Friday, both Centralia and Hanover were back on. Centralia got hooked up with Beloit after the Trojans saw their game with Norton canceled Friday morning, while Hanover picked up league rival Clifton-Clyde, which had its game with Doniphan West canceled earlier in the week.

Welcome to high school football 2020 style.

"It was kind of hectic geting things lined up but it all worked out," Glatczak said. "But it was a chance for the kids to play and that’s what the Beloit coach (Brad Gober) and I talked about that this could be the last one. You just don’t know when the last one is going to be. If we have an opportunity to match up and play, let’s play."

Heuer said he shared those sentiments.

"We discussed it and said it sounded like a good plan," Heuer said. "We called the kids into the gym and asked them what their thoughts were on playing that night. I had three senior boys without a blink of an eye say, ‘Clifton-Clyde?’ I said, ‘Yep,’ and they said, ‘Let’s do it.’ "

Nemaha Central also had a late-week adjustment, seeing its game with Maur Hill canceled on Wednesday but picking up Baldwin on Thursday when the Bulldogs lost their game with KC Ward. Nemaha rolled 33-0.

Not only did the schedule work out for Centralia and Hanover, but so did the outcomes of the games.

Centralia shook off a somewhat expected slow start and scored 20 second-quarter points on its way to a 36-6 victory over Beloit. Hanover, meanwhile, pulled away from a tight game early and won 40-20 in a battle of undefeated ranked eight-man teams — Hanover No. 2 in Division II; Clifton-Clyde No. 4 in Division I.

Despite being in the same league, Hanover and Clifton-Clyde hadn’t played each other since 2015. Since that meeting, both have been among the top programs in their respective classes with Hanover winning three straight Division II titles from 2016-18 and Clifton-Clyde coming off two straight undefeated regular seasons.

The Eagles spent most of the week trying to find an opponent after Doniphan West canceled early in the week and Hanover became the third team they made preparations for, albeit late ones.

Hanover also had little preparation, but taking the showdown was a no-brainer.

"This is a game a lot of people have been looking forward to for quite a few years," Heuer said. "Two good programs, two well-coached teams and our programs are respected around the state. It was good for our boys and I’m sure it was good for the Clifton-Clyde guys as well. In this day and age, we don’t really know how many games we have. This was a situation where we had a game the kids could look forward to, the fans could look forward to and was definitely a positive on both ends."

Clifton-Clyde struck first on a touchdown run by standout quarterback Aiden Rudolph, but Hanover quickly answered back on touchdown runs from Jacob Jueneman and Keegan Dimler. After Clifton-Clyde’s Jett Skocny returned an interception for a touchdown to make it a 16-12 Hanover lead, the Wildcats took over.

Dimler and Jueneman each added two more rushing touchdowns and the Wildcats pulled away for the 20-point win.

"The thing I was most impressed with not just the coaching staff but also the players was the experience of having to adjust on the fly," Heuer said. "We had to make adjustments as the game went on and that can be nothing but a positive for us moving forward this season as we go into the playoffs.

"It was good to see how they reacted to it and went with it. The most impressive thing to me was the lack of worry. This was the cards they were dealt and they just went out and did it without much tension. Defensively we knew we were athletic but we didn’t know how we’d hold up against a big, physical group. Our kids really answered the call and did an extremely good job the entire game of battling and answered some questions on our end."

Centralia and Beloit had never met, but given the chance to play, Glatczak and the Panthers never blinked in making the first meeting happen.

"We were pretty excited when we got the game," he said. "We’d never played them, didn’t know what to expect. We had to look on MaxPreps to see what their record was, who they played. It was good for us, good for them too.

"It makes us better when we play teams like that. We had no idea what the opponent ran. We talked before and (Gober) told us what they run, I told them what we ran just so we can get lined up and that was it."

The game was scoreless for the first quarter with Centralia making a big defensive stand early to keep the Trojans off the board. A 10-yard touchdown run from Ian Haverkamp got the Panthers on the board and he added a 52-yard run as Centralia took a 20-0 halftime lead and scored 36 straight points before Beloit got a late touchdown.

Centralia held the Trojans to 198 total yards while racking up 364 yards.

"I told the kids and staff that this would be a game where we’d make a lot of adjustments throughout the game and especially at halftime," Glatczak said. "That’s what’s good about playing all the different teams and sets that we see on our schedule. You go from Valley Heights’ double-tight to Rossville’s good jet motion spread. Our kids have seen about everything that’s been thrown at them. They lined up and ran it at us and the kids stepped up and got the job done and that’s a tribute to them."

FRIDAY NIGHT STARS

• Perry-Lecompton led 51-0 at halftime in its 58-6 rout of Osawatomie to stay undefeated. Thad Metcalfe completed 6 of 7 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown and Gunnar Ball ran for 107 yards. Jackson Payne saw both of his carries go for touchdowns and Reichen Rush ran for three scores.

• Rock Creek quarterback Charlie Killingsworth continued his big senior season, throwing for 358 yards and five touchdowns and adding another score on the ground in a 60-12 romp past Jefferson West. Brooks Whaley had 159 yards receiving and two touchdowns and Dawson Zenger had 127 yards receiving and three scores.

• Four different Bulldawgs ran for two touchdowns each as Rossville rolled past Pleasant Ridge 69-6. Torrey Horak led the way with 111 yards and two scores, while Kaiden Brown, Kaden Brown and Woodrow Rezac also ran for two scores each as Rossville ran for 441 yards as a team with 10 different Bulldawgs logging carries.

• Cameron Karn ran for two touchdowns and Holton returned two interceptions for scores in a 60-0 rout of Hiawatha.

• Landon Boss had a huge game in Osage City’s 45-20 win Saturday over Wellsville. Boss threw for 221 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 233 yards and two scores. Gunnar Fort had four catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

• After having three weeks off, Wetmore’s Kael McQueen returned with a bang. The senior back ran for 268 yards and eight touchdowns and tacked on a two-point conversion to account for 50 points in the Cardinals’ 68-32 win over Blue Valley-Randolph. McQueen also had 21 tackles, including nine solo, and had an interception and sack.

• Lyndon rolled to a 49-0 win in a showdown with Central Heights for the Flint Hills League title. Darian Massey threw for 137 yards and three touchdowns and Luke Detwiler added 122 yards rushing and a touchdown.

• Burlington fell down 7-0 to Girard and then reeled off 44 straight points to take a 52-34 victory. Braden Sloyer ran for 172 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Wildcats.

• Hartford’s Shayden Sull ran for 311 yards and three touchdowns and Ali Smith threw for 173 yards and three scores as the Jaguars rolled past Wakefield 54-24.

• Zac Kramer threw for 181 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 93 yards and two scores as Nemaha Central blanked Baldwin 33-0.

• Evan Young threw for 172 yards and three touchdowns and Wyatt Ledom ran for 156 yards and three scores as Burlingame downed Valley Falls 42-26.

• Joel Deters ran for 163 yards and a touchdown and Mission Valley got rushing touchdowns from four different players in a 41-14 win over Oskaloosa.

• Blake Fowler threw for 130 yards and two touchdowns and Landon Gutschenritter ran for 106 yards as Jefferson North came back to beat Wabaunsee 38-0. North trailed 20-6 after the first quarter, but held the Chargers scoreless the rest of the way for the comeback win.

• Patrick Smith ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns and Peyton Smith caught a pair of touchdown passes as Marysville knocked off Concordia 30-24.

• Madison rode Hunter Engle to a 60-12 win over Chase County as Engle ran for 165 yards and six touchdowns. Engle scored on runs of 1, 26, 20, 16, 5 and 35 yards and Brome Rayburn added 106 yards rushing and a touchdown and Casey Helm threw for 127 yards and a score.

• Riley County scored 41 first-quarter points and cruised to a 61-6 win over Council Grove. Conner Holler threw for 205 yards and five touchdowns with Trey Harmison and Avery Holle catching two each. Nic Allen added 100 yards rushing and two scores.

• Kaden Edelman and Drew Schmelzle each topped 100 yards on the ground as Sabetha downed Royal Valley 43-14. Edelman ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns and Schmelzle added 102 yards.

• Axtell ended a two-game losing streak with a 70-20 win over Cair Paravel. Isaac Detweiler threw for 352 yards and six touchdowns and also ran for three scores. George Volle caught three touchdown passes and finished with 197 yards receiving and Mitchell Buessing caught a pair of TD passes.