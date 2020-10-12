Railer spikers

win 3 at Derby

DERBY — The Newton High School volleyball team won three matches Saturday at the Derby Invitational.

Newton downed Arkansas City 25-14, 25-14; Liberal 25-18, 25-9; and Maize South 22-25, 25-9, 25-13. The score of the match against Washburn Rural was not reported.

Newton is 17-8 and hosts Hutchinson and Maize South at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Hesston 1-2

at quad

CLAY CENTER — The Hesston High School volleyball team finished 1-2 at a quad Saturday at Clay Center.

The play was part of the Council Grove Invitational, which was broke into two sections.

Hesston fell to Riley County 25-21, 25-20; and Clay Center 25-18, 25-18. Hesston beat Jefferson West 25-13, 25-14.

Hesston is 7-13 and hosts Pratt and Smoky Valley at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Bluebirds

top Centre

GOESSEL — The Goessel High School volleyball team downed Centre Friday in a Wheat State League make-up match in Goessel.

Goessel won 25-21, 25-22.

Goessel finishes Wheat State League play 7-2 to take second place. Goessel plays Tuesday at Moundridge.

Railer runners

6th at meet

EL DORADO — The Newton High School boys’ cross country team placed sixth Saturday at the El Dorado Invitational at the El Dorado State Park, Cottonwood Point.

Winfield won the meet at 57 points, followed by Emporia at 68, Garden City at 88, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel at 97 and Liberal at 115. Newton scored 121 points.

The Newton girls didn’t have enough runners to score as a team.

The Newton boys were led by Luke Schmidt, who finished 12th in 17:47.76. Kaden Anderson was 16th in 18:13.73. Alexander Barnet was 28th in 18:51.51. Elijah Edwards was 37th in 19:22.15. Nick Treaster was 39th in 19:23.10. Jason Catache was 44th in 19:42.57. Gabe Gaeddert was 56th in 21:11.94

The Newton girls were led by Aspen Schmidt in 22nd in 23:06.02, followed by Isabel Sandoval in 27th in 23:33.20, Ella Mayes in 33rd in 24:28.22 and Elia Bergquist in 35th in 24:31.01.

Newton runs in the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I Championships Saturday at Lake Afton.

Newton JV boys — 1. Ben Gehring 19:17.37, 4. Michael Southern 19:30.50, 7. Clayton Kaufman 20:02.19, 10. Drew Dillion 20:15.15, 34. Luke Lunsford 22:24.44, 40. (tie) Angel Guiterrez 22:42.96, Earl Mueller 22:42.96, 43. John Koontz 22:46.95.

Newton JV girls — 9. Analiyah Torres 25:55.85, 21. Sarah Georgiou 29:26.15, 28. Shae Cook 32:05.29.

Bethel men

fall to KWU

SALINA — The Bethel College men’s soccer team fell to Kansas Wesleyan 6-3 Saturday in KCAC play in Salina.

Steven Moya scored three goals with an assist for the Coyotes, 2-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play. Luis Simbron scored a goal with two assists. Artin Almary and David Bellin each added a goal.

Muhamed Jammeh scored two goals for Bethel. Niklas Honer added a goal.

Bethel was outshot 20-7, 14-4 on goal. Sean Holness had eight saves for Bethel. Ronald Gonzalez had a save for Kansas Wesleyan.

Bethel is 2-3 overall and in conference play, and hosts McPherson at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Bethel;2;1;—3

K.Wesl.;3;3;—6

1. KW Steven Moya (unassisted) 10:47

2. B Muhamed Jammeh (unassisted) 12:24

3. B Niklas Honer (unassisted) 13:06

4. KW Artim Almary (unassisted) 28:25

5. KW Luis Simbron (Moya) 40:03

6. KW Moya (unassisted) 51:08

7. KW Moya (Simbron) 67:09

8. KW David Bellin (Simrbon) 73:43

9. B Jammeh (Jaime Guardado) 74:74

Total shots — BC 2-5—7, KW 11-9—20. Shots on goal — BC 2-2—4, KW 8-6—14. Saves — BC: Sean Holness (L) 5-3—8. KW: Ronald Gonzalez (W) 0-1—1. Corner kicks — BC 0, KW 4. Fouls — BC 12, KW 12. Offside — BC 2, KW 1. Cautions — BC: Jammeh 33:14, Christopher Hernandez 44:44. KW: Almary 59:53, Guillermo Castillo 82:20, Riley Rudio 89:00.

Halstead runners

sweep at Burrton

HARVEY COUNTY WEST PARK — The Halstead High School cross country teams swept the team titles Thursday at the Burrton Invitational at Harvey County West Park.

"It was a small meet, but provided a challenging terrain and an enjoyable atmosphere," Halstead coach Curtis Vermillion said. "The weather was not ideal, with, as some would say, the return of summer-like temperatures. In addition, dry conditions, and gusty south winds blowing up dust, created challenges for several in attendance. I thought our runners stepped up in the conditions, and competed very well. I was pleased with the efforts of each runner."

Halstead hosts the Central Kansas League Championships Thursday at the Wedgewood Golf Course.

Burrton Inv.

Halstead results

m-medalist

GIRLS

Team scores — Halstead 10, Goessel 31.

Halstead girls — 1. Elena Flask 23:29.00-m, 3. Parker Schroeder 24:15.00-m, 4. Leah Weber 25:46.00-m, 6. Katelyn Drake 26:55.00-m, 9. Grace Lee 28:12.00-m, 11. Mattea Weber 29:36.00-m, 12. Kyree Shields 29:48.00-m.

JV girls — 1. Brooklyn Wilkinson 29:53.00-m, 2. Adrianna Floro 32:10.00-m.

BOYS

Team scores — Halstead 15, Goessel n/a, Moundridge 50, Hutchinson Central Christian 58.

Halstead boys — 2. Thomas Porch 18:35.00-m, 4. Hayden Davis 18:58.00-m, 7. Aiden Allmon 19:52.00-m, 11. Spencer Johnson 20:45.00-m, 17. Austin Radke 21:31.00, 19. Andrew Thompson 21:38.00, 21. Nickolas Mendez 21:49.00.

JV boys — 3. Max Cubbage 24:36.00-m, 5. Raiden Straub 25:32.00-m.

Middle school

7th grade girls (2 mile) — 1. Addisen Wills 12:22.00-m, 2. Emily O’Brien 13:40.00-m.

8th grade girls (2 mile) — 1. Zoe Mayfield 14:42.00-m.

8th grade boys (2 mile) — 2. Chase Allmon 13:17.00-m, 3. Caden Harmon 13:23.00-m, 4. Finneas Howard 13:24.00-m, 7. Ethan Wilcox 13:55.00.

YOUTH BASEBALL

Hesston Swathers 10U 14, Newton Weeks 12U 12

Hesston Swathers 12U 12, Harvey County Rebels 12U 4

Outlaws 12, Newton Weeks 8U 10

YOUTH SOFTBALL

Wellington Rebels 16U 12, G2 Heat Llamas 18U 6

Tulsa Elite 316 24/25 11, G2 Heat Llamas 18U 4

G2 Heat Llamas 18U 7, Lightning Pride 18U 6

G2 Heat Llamas 18U 8, R.Hancock Wichita Patriots 18U 4

Kansas Fury 6, G2 Heat Llamas 18U 0

BOWLING

Bowling reports are due at the Kansan office by 11 p.m. Thursday. We reserve the right to abbreviate team names due to space limitations. We regret we can't take bowling reports by telephone.

EASTGATE LANES

EASTGATE LADIES

Eastgate Lanes;16;4

Ball Hugger;13;6

5 Pin;11.5;8.5

Spare Me;11.5;8.5

Some Beaches;10;10

Eastgate Chicks;9;11

Ballard Aviation;7;13

High Single Game — Tammi Frederick, 198; High Single Series — Tammi Frederick, 514; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 687; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 1,936.

EASTGATE METRO

Prestige Worldwide;19;5

Team Retired;18.5;5.5

Todd’s Pro Shop;18;6

WSU Shockers;16;8

Eastgate Lanes;15;9

Gary’s Angels;11;13

Hillsboro Ford;10;14

Looney Tunes;9.5;15.5

Team America;9;15

Degeneration X;9;15

One Left;7;17

High Single Game — Men: Kevin Barton, 267; Women: Melissa Barton, 203; High Series — Men: Casen Stickler, 679; Women: Melissa Barton, 554; High Team Game — WSU Shockers, 1,032; High Team Series — WSU Shockers, 3,044.

EASTGATE V-8

Team Retired;18;6

It Doesn’t Matter;15;9

Give ‘Em 3;15;9

Platinum PDR;13;11

GGG;11;13

Ball Busters;11;13

We Need Some;11;13

High Single Game — Men: Bob Stanhope, 289; Women: Jessica Williams, 214; High Series — Men: Bob Stanhope, 747; Women: Jessica Williams, 581. High Team Game — Team Retired, 952; High Team Series — Team Retired, 2,760.

SILVER TOPS II

3 G’s;15;9

Just Luck;14;10

Teddy Bears;14;10

Curtis C’s;13;11

Die Hards;13;11

Shish Kabobs;12;12

Sassy 4;11;13

Winssome;10;14

Foxes;10;14

Fearsome Foursome;8;16

High Single Game — Men: Greg Walter, 220; Women: Teresa Holdeman, 190; High Single Series — Men: Cecil Kemph, 582; Women: Carol Lattin, 536; High Team Game — Sassy 4, 676; High Team Series — Just Luck, 1,917.

GOODWILL

Arrowhead;17;3

Buggsy’s Raiders;13;7

All 3 Holes;11;9

Roofing Services;11;9

Heavy Pork;11;9

We B Gone;9;11

Tee Pees;9;11

Team 9;8;12

Bartel’s Cabinets;6;14

High Single Game — Joey Terbovich, Bugsy’s Raiders, 244; High Single Series — Joey Terbovich, Bugsy’s Raiders, 676; High Team Game — Bartel’s Cabinets, 954; High Team Series — Bartel’s Cabinets, 2,759.

FRIDAY TRIO

The Nines;11;1

Gutter Gunners;10;2

Gutterball Shooters;8;4

The Ballers;7;5

Whatever;6;6

Rat Pack;5;7

The Serranos;5;7

I Don’t Care;3;9

La Familia;3;9

Team 10;2;10

High Single Game — Men: Jay Gunn, 279; Women: Paula Ratzlaff, 204; High Series — Men: Jay Gunn, 736; Women: Pam Thomas, 527; High Team Game — Gutter Gunners, 549; High Team Series — Gutter Gunners, 1,712.