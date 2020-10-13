Two Ottawa High School girls golfers will be competing among the state’s best next week.

Aubrey Vasquez and Riley Titus qualified for the 4A State Tournament with their performance Monday at the 4A regional played on the Holton Country Club course.

Vasquez finished 10th and Titus was 11th to advance individually to state. The team finished fourth. The top three teams in each regional qualify for state in the team competition. Shai Aho placed at 14th.

The Wellsville golfers had their season come to a close in the 3-1A regional.

Senior Kaylie Reese finished 18th with a 113. Kelsey Johnson was 26th with a 117.