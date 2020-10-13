It was a Monday night thriller between West Franklin and Eureka.

The Falcons ground game pounded out a 36-28 victory in a game that went back-and-forth in the second half.

The game was tied at 14-14 at halftime. The game was tied at 20 and 28 in the second half.

Lance McCullough, who had four rushing touchdowns, scored from the 5 late in the fourth quarter. West Franklin’s two-point try was good and the defense held to give the Falcons the victory.

McCullough and Cameron Wise was a nice one-two punch on the ground. Wise led the Falcons with 107 yards rushing on 15 carries. McCullough had 101 yards on 17 attempts.

West Franklin owned the early part of the game with two scoring drives.

Caleb McKenzie got the Falcons rolling with a 5-yard touchdown run. McCullough then scored the first of his four touchdowns on a 2-yard scamper. Wise added the two-point conversion to give the Falcons a 14-0 lead.

Eureka stormed back with two scores to even the game 14-14 at halftime.

McCullough had touchdown runs of 4, 69 and 5 in the second half.

West Franklin plays Friday in its homecoming game against Jayhawk-Linn. The game will be played at Ottawa High School’s Steve Grogan Stadium.