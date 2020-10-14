The two state-ranked teams went toe-to-toe Tuesday in Ottawa.
The Cyclones playing with three players making their varsity debut, rolled past No. 5 Eudora in straight sets. Ottawa won 25-21, 25-23, 25-23.
Ottawa plays Thursday at home against Piper.
The two state-ranked teams went toe-to-toe Tuesday in Ottawa.
The Cyclones playing with three players making their varsity debut, rolled past No. 5 Eudora in straight sets. Ottawa won 25-21, 25-23, 25-23.
Ottawa plays Thursday at home against Piper.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.