Two Ottawa High School girls golfers will compete against the best in 4A Monday in the state tournament.

Aubrey Vasquez and Riley Titus qualified for the 4A State Tournament with their performance Monday at the 4A regional played on the Holton Country Club course. Vasquez and Titus finished 10th and 11th.

The state tourney will be at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course. Titus is in group 4 and will tee off at 10:10 a.m. and start on the 10th hole.

Vazquez was placed in group 6. She will tee off at 10:20 a.m. on hole No. 10.

Shai Aho placed at 14th at the regional tourney and did not qualify as an individual.