The Ottawa University golf teams wrapped the 2020 fall slate on Tuesday with sixth-place finishes at the Tabor Fall Invitational. The men’s squad shot a two-day combined score of 631. The women came in with an 808.

Cameron Cross tied for 13th with a 154. He carded rounds of 71 and 83. Clete Carlson tied for 19th with a 157. Jay Haverty tied for 24th at 160. Blake Minyard tied for 33rd at 164.

Others were Alejandro Aguirre, 38th, 169; Caleb Williams, 47th, 183; and Ottawa High School grad Collin Hanson, 48th, 190.

Jordan Bianco paced the women by finishing 15th with a two-round total of 177. Kayla Kapps took 18th at 182. Abi Tinlin tied fir 21st at 187. Jillian Martinez finished 33rd with a combined score of 262.