State-ranked West Franklin captured the Flint Hills League regular season championship Tuesday by sweeping Osage City.

The Falcons rolled to 25-19, 25-11 and 25-17, 25-15 victories.

We had a very solid night with many players contributing to the win," West Franklin coach Angie Corwine said. "The only downside was our serving which is usually our most consistent skill. Our middle hitters led the way offensively."

Alex Coopman fired home 19 kills and a hitting efficiency of 0.640. Allison Swank had 10 kills and a hitting efficiency of 0.600. Jenna Walters finished with 10 kills and 11 digs.

Sami Randall had team-best 2.64 serve-receive efficiency and 14 digs.

Ainsley Corwine had 40 assists, seven kills, and eight aces.

West Franklin will attempt to win the league tournament title Saturday at Northern Heights.

Stats

Ainsley Corwine: 8 aces, 7 kills, 40 assists, 7 digs.

Alex Coopman: 5 aces, 19 kills.

Allison Swank: 10 kills, 2 blocks.

Chloe Ecord: 9 digs.

Jenna Walters: 2 aces, 10 kills, 2.0 serve receive efficiency, 11 digs.

Nellie LaFountain: 3 aces, 5 kills, 3 digs.

Riley Zentz: 4 aces, 4 kills, 2.0 serve receive efficiency, 10 digs.

Sami Randall: 3 aces, 2.64 serve receive efficiency, 14 digs.