Class 3A, District 7

Hesston 54, W.Trinity Acad. 13

WICHITA — The Hesston Swathers used a 28-0 second quarter to gain the lead and secure a 54-13 win against Wichita Trinity Academy Friday night in district play in Wichita.

Trinity Academy turned the ball over six times. Hesston scored on three of them.

Hudson Ferralez hit 20 of 29 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Swathers. Nick Arnold rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown. Brady Cox also rushed for a touchdown. Ben Bollinger caught seven passes for 60 yards and two touchdowns. Brayden Schilling added a receiving touchdown.

Arnold and Braden Esau each returned an interception for a touchdown. Bollinger returned a fumble for a score.

Trinity Academy’s Harvey Zimmerman hit 13 of 23 passes for 158 yards with a touchdown and five interceptions. Meeko Lumapas rushed for a touchdown. Keshawn Martin had six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Trinity Academy drops to 1-5, 0-3 in district play.

Hesston is 4-3, 1-3 in district play. Hesston ends the regular season Friday at Clearwater.

Hesston;0;28;7;19;—54

W.Trinity Ac.;7;0;0;6;—13

Scoring

1q. WTA Martin 27-yd. pass from Zimmerman (Glassburn kick) 2:59

2q. H Schilling 2-yd. pass from Ferralez (Schmidt kick) 9:55

2q. H Bollinger 9-yd. pass from Ferralez (Schmidt kick) 4:54

2q. H Arnold 1-yd. run (Schmidt kick) 1:24

2q. H Arnold interception return (Schmidt kick) 1:16

3q. H Bollinger 31-yd. fumble return (Schmidt kick) 1:38

4q. H Cox 10-yd. run (Schmidt kick) 11:51

4q. WTA Lumapas 1-yd. run (kick failed) 7:07

4q. H Bollinger 32-yd. pass from Ferralez (kick failed) 4:10

4q. H B.Esau interception return (kick failed) 1:08

Team stats

;Hes.;WTA

First downs;20;16

Rushing-yards;27-107;40-95

Passing yards;183;158

Comp-att-int;20-29-0;13-23-5

Punts-avg.;1-45.0;5-20.4

Fumbles-lost;1-1;2-2

Penalties-yards;3-40;13-140

Time of poss.;19:35;28:17

Individual stats

RUSHING — Hesston: Arnold 13-53, Taylor 8-30, Cox 5-25, team 1-(-1). Wichita Trinity Academy: Lumapas 18-45, Dixon 12-42, Martin 2-15, Burgess 5-5, Zimmerman 3-(-12).

PASSING — Hesston: Ferralez 20-29-0, 183 yards. Wichita Trinity Academy: Zimmerman 13-23-5, 158 yards.

RECEIVING — Hesston: Bollinger 7-60, Werner 4-46, Cox 3-37, Arnold 3-33, Schilling 2-7, B.Esau 1-0. Wichita Trinity Academy: Martin 6-108, Spencer 2-23, Burgess 1-13, Lumapas 2-9, Glassburn 2-5.

Missed field goals — none.

Eight-Man I, District 5

Moundridge 54, Fairfield 0

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcats stayed alive in the Eight-Man I playoff race with a 54-0 win over Fairfield Friday in Moundridge.

The game was called at the half on the 45-point rule.

Corbin Unurh hit three of three passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Dawson Stucky also completed a pass for a touchdown.

Kase Ptacek rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown. Anthony Everhart and Joaquin Huff each added a rushing touchdown. Korbin Wedel, Kaden Jenkins and Joseph Schrag each added a receiving touchdown.

Jon Schlosser returned an interception for a touchdown.

Fairfield’s Jacob Bauman rushed for 90 yards and passed for 74, but was kept out of the endzone.

Fairfield drops to 0-7, 0-4 in district play. Moundridge is 3-4, 2-2 in district play. Moundridge plays Friday at Pretty Prairie.

Fairfield;0;0;x;x;—0

Moundridge;24;30;x;x;—54

Scoring

1q. M Schlosser interception return (Ptacek run) 10:36

1q. M Jenkins 19-yd. pass from Unruh (Ptacek run) 8:43

1q. M Ptacek 62-yd. run (Schmidt run) 4:17

2q. M Wedel 55-yd. pass from Unruh (Unruh run) 11:08

2q. M Schag 8-yd. pass from Unruh (Ptacek run) 8:48

2q. M Everhart 17-yd. run (Huff run) 5:47

2q. M Huff 1-yd. run (run failed) 4:40

Team stats

;Frf.;Mdg.;

First downs;6;9

Rushing-yards;23-99;9-121

Passing yards;74;102

Comp-att-int;4-16-2;4-4-0

Punts-avg.;3-25.7;0-0

Fumbles-lost;2-0;0-0

Penalties-yards;1-10;2-15

Time of poss.;8:31;13:41

Individual stats

RUSHING — Fairfield: Bauman 16-90, Zongker 7-9. Moundridge: Ptacek 2-77, Everhart 3-24, Huff 4-20.

PASSING — Fairfield: Bauman 4-16-2, 74 yards. Moundridge: Unruh 3-3-0, 94 yards; Stucky 1-1-0, 8 yards.

RECEIVING — Fairfield: Wente 3-64, Zongker 1-10. Moundridge: Wedel 2-75, Jenkins 1-19, Schrag 1-8.

Missed field goals — none.

Other area scores

Inman 54, Remington 13

Sedgwick 52, Elkhart 21

Goessel vs. Pretty Prairie was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns

Peabody-Burns-South Haven missing