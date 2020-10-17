Cair Paravel Latin improved to 4-3 on the season Friday night, snapping a three-game losing streak with a 26-8 victory over Cornerstone Family.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Lions took a 6-0 halftime advantage and led 12-0 after three quarters before outscoring Cornerstone 14-8 in the fourth.

Cair Paravel junior quarterback Carter Brian went 19-of-28 passing for 159 yards while junior Noah Hastert caught eight passes for 99 yards and senior Maxwell Robinson rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 11 attempts.

Freshman Evan Will led Cair Paravel’s defensive effort with 14 tackles while Robinson was in on 11 tackles and Hastert 10 stops.