MANHATTAN -- Following an emotional comeback victory over Highland Park last week, Topeka West was looking to build on that momentum when the Chargers went on the road to Manhattan.

Instead, they struggled immensely in a 49-0 loss Friday night.

Manhattan’s rushing attack willed its way up and down the field all night, tallying 335 of the Indians’ 352 yards on the ground while quarterbacks Dayne Aschenbrenner and Keenan Schartz booked one pass completion apiece on seven combined attempts.

For their part, the Chargers managed just 138 yards of offense in a game where the Manhattan front lines on both sides of the ball dominated. Sophomore quarterback Malachi Berg went 8 of 14 passing for 72 yards and an interception and junior Ja’vion Lee led the way running the ball with 43 yards on 11 attempts.

Topeka West head coach Ryan Kelly said that the complexity of Manhattan’s defensive scheme limited the Chargers’ ability to do what they wanted offensively.

"I think we had some trouble recognizing fronts," he said. "Manhattan’s a team that really presents a challenge for you up front, not only because they’re physical, but they have the ability to slip into a lot of different looks. At this level, you don’t see a lot of teams do that. I think their variations really chewed our line up."

Manhattan led just 7-0 after the first quarter, using 13 plays in just over seven minutes to score on its opening drive, which ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Aschenbrenner.

Kelly said he was pleased with the way his team came out to compete at the beginning of the game.

"We put together a decent offensive drive that we couldn’t cap off with a score," he said. "Defensively, I thought we did something that we haven’t really done: we made somebody earn a score. We made them earn it. It took a lot of time off the clock. We executed our assignments. They’re just a little more physical than we are. They’re stronger and bigger than we are. That showed on the first series, but I was really proud of how we competed in the first quarter."

Manhattan broke the game open in the second quarter, however, scoring 21 points on two Aschenbrenner runs followed by a rushing score by senior Mason Reid. When the teams headed to their individual locker rooms at the half, Manhattan led 28-0 without completing a pass.

Lorenzo Wilhoite’s pair of second half scores drove the Indians’ rushing touchdown count up to six. For good measure, Ty’Zhaun Jackson took a punt return 92 yards for a touchdown.

Kelly chalked up his team’s inability to match its first-quarter performance the rest of the way to lack of depth. He added that his players’ fatigue resulted in a mountain of penalty flags impeding their game plan.

"We had a lot of guys going both ways, though that shouldn’t ever be an excuse," he said. "Penalties were killers."

In the third quarter, an 81-yard touchdown catch-and-run by sophomore Tyrell Reed was wiped off the board after a penalty that occurred well behind the relevant action.

"[It was] just a bonehead penalty by one of our young guys that was getting an opportunity to play, just a meaningless block in the back away from the play," he said. "Those are things they need to see on film and need to learn at an early age. Obviously, we need to clean some penalty issues up, but that can be addressed and fixed."

In his post-game comments to the team, Kelly urged his players not to dwell on this loss, but to focus on beating Topeka High next week.

"We have some things that obviously we need to take from this game," he said. "There were some positives that we can take from it… .

"For our program, the most important thing is to be able to go compete against our rival, a district rival, in a game that hasn’t been competitive for a long time. And quite frankly, big picture, with the playoffs coming, that’s all that really matters to us right now."

The loss dropped Topeka West to 1-3 on the season, while Manhattan improved to 4-3.

MANHATTAN 49, TOPEKA WEST 0

Topeka West (1-3);0;0;0;0;--;0

Manhattan (4-3);7;21;7;14;--;49

Manhattan -- Aschenbrenner 1 run (Snowden kick)

Manhattan -- Aschenbrenner 1 run (Conversion no good)

Manhattan -- Aschenbrenner 13 run (Conversion good)

Manhattan -- Reid 14 run (Snowden kick)

Manhattan -- Wilhoite 2 run (Snowden kick)

Manhattan -- Jackson 92 punt return (Snowden kick)

Manhattan -- Wilhoite 21 run (Snowden kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing -- Manhattan: Aschenbrenner 14-112, Schartz 3-20, Wilhoite 12-160, Reid 2-17, Newby 1-5. Topeka West: Berg 10-3, Lee 11-43, Reed 4-0, Jones-Washington 4-(minus)4, Howell 2-13, Hulse 2-11.

Passing -- Manhattan: Aschebrenner 1-4-0 14 yards, Schartz 1-3-0 3 yards. Topeka West: Berg 8-14-0 72 yards.

Receiving -- Manhattan: Reid 2-17. Topeka West: Lee 2-13, Reed 1-21, Glenn 1-0, Mehrens 3-39, Jones-Washington 1-(minus)1.

Punting -- Topeka West: Glenn 1-45, Mehrens 3-23.3.