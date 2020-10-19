The Ottawa University men's soccer team Saturday secured their first win of the season.

Ottawa handed Avila an 8-0 loss. It was first year coach Ed Maya’s first career victory. He is a former Braves player.

Ottawa dominated the Eagles with a 27-5 shot advantage. Ottawa scored four goals in each half.

The first goal was scored by Francisco Maya in the 13th minute. Thomas Santos, Jonathan Rawayo and Jack Hatswell scored in the first half.

Julian Colchado, Cain Scott, Santos and Carlos Alvarez scored in the second half.

Santos now has three goals this season. Scott finished with three assists.

Women fall

The OU women’s squad fell 2-1 to Avila.

Avila jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the 20th minute. Avila found the back of the net again in the 34th minute to go up, 2-0.

Ottawa scored In the 51st minute on a goal from Stormi Garcia. It was her first goal of the season.

Keeper Jordan Burrow finished with three saves. Ottawa outshot Avila, 9-6.