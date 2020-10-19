Ottawa University men’s tennis player Claudio Quinones became the first Brave to win a national tournament match in 60 years.

Quinones defeated Santiago Perez, Xavier of Louisiana, 6-2, 4-1, retired, in his second match this weekend at the ITA 2020 Cup. Bill Zell won his first round match at the NAIA National Tournament in 1959.

Quinones oped the tournament with a three-set loss to Christopher Kerswell, Judson University. He fell 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Quinones was defeated by Artem Vasheshnikov, Reinhardt University, 6-4 6-4, in the final match.

Quinones and Thomas Golden were the first OU doubles team to compete at either an ITA Cup or a NAIA National Tournament. The pair lost both matches.

They lost to Jonathan Hentschel and Alex Verdu, Olivet Nazarene University, 2-6, 6-3, 10-7. In the second match, they fell to Geronimo Barrios and Luke Simkiss, Keiser University, 6-4, 6-3.