The Wellsville football team is finding success after an 0-3 start.

The Eagles have won two of their past three games after Friday’s 47-14 road victory over Humboldt.

The Eagles controlled the game after Humboldt took an early 8-7 lead. Wellsville led 26-8 at halftime.

Dylan Schnoor paced the Eagles with three touchdowns on runs of 10, 9 and 1 yards.

Dylan McCarty had two touchdown passes — a 55-yarder to David Signs and 21 yards to David Lee. Nash Money and Wyatt Bird also scored touchdowns.

Wellsville (2-4) closes the regular season Friday against West Franklin.

Uniontown 25, Central Heights 14

The Vikings are heading in the wrong direction after opening the season 4-1.

Central Heights has dropped two straight games after Friday’s 25-14 loss to Uniontown.

Uniontown scored two touchdowns in the final 15 minutes to upend the Vikings.

Central Heights led 14-11 after Tony Detwiler’s touchdown pass with four minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Central Heights opened the game with a touchdown drive on its opening possession to grab a quick 8-0 lead.

Central Heights (4-3) plays Friday at home against Pleasanton.

Louisburg 35, Ottawa 7

Ottawa lost its fifth straight game Friday against state were Louisburg.

Wyatt Sink scored Ottawa’s touchdown on 2-yard run. It was Ottawa’s first touchdown in two games.

Ottawa (1-6) plays Friday at home against state-ranked Tonganoxie.