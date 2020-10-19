The West Franklin volleyball team went undefeated against Flint Hills League schools this year.

The squad captured the regular season title in undefeated fashion and went 3-0 Saturday to win the league tournament championship.

"It wasn't our best day, we made a lot of unforced errors, but the girls stuck together and gutted out the wins," West Franklin coach Angie Corwine said.

The Falcons topped Lyndon (25-13, 24-26, 25-9), Council Grove (25-19, 25-21) and Northern Heights (25-19, 26-24).

Corwine said West Franklin’s level of play dipped in the second set set loss to Lyndon.

"They played great defense, and we rewarded them with our own errors," she said. "The second set against Northern Heights was back and forth, they have powerful hitters, so our defense had to step up."

Corwine said Riley Zentz, who played great all day, came up withj key plays in the win over Northern Heights. She had seven of her kills. She had one hitting error for a hitting efficiency of 0.545. She also had seven digs against Northern Heights.

Zentz led the Falcons in serve-receive with a 2.44 average with Jenna Walters right behind at 2.41.

Senior Alex Coopman paced the attack with 30 kills. Nellie LaFountain finished with 26. Zentz and Walters had 16. Allison Swank chipped in 11.

Coopman and Swank had four blocks each. Ainsley Corwine led a balanced attack with 88 assists led the team in aces with 10. Sami Randall contributed 33 digs from her libero spot.

State-ranked West Franklin plays Monday at Baldwin in the regular-season finale.

Stats

Ainsley Corwine: 10 aces, 88 assists, 11 digs.

Alex Coopman: 30 kills, 4 aces, 4 blocks.

Allison Swank: 11 kills, 4 blocks.

Chloe Ecord: 9 digs.

Jenna Walters: 4 aces, 16 kills, 2.41 SRA.

Nellie LaFountain: 8 aces, 26 kills.

Riley Zentz: 5 aces, 16 kills, 2.44 SRA, 19 digs.

Sami Randall: 4 aces, 2.37 SRA, 33 digs.