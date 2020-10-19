The West Franklin football team is playing its best football in several seasons.

The Falcons are riding a three-game winning streak after dropping their first four games of the season. West Franklin dominated Jayhawk-Linn in Friday’s homecoming game.

The Falcons rolled to a 48-13 victory at Ottawa High School’s Steve Grogan Stadium. It was the second win in five days as West Franklin nipped Eureka on Monday.

"Our guys since week four have really showed we are a better football team than we shown (earlier this season)," West Franklin coach Nate Teichgraeber said. "We don’t talk about winning and losing. We talk about execution and improving every week.

"One of our mantra’s this year has been ‘confidence.’ Confidence comes from success. Success ultimately comes from execution. Our guys have really bought in to that. Our kids are having fun, they are executing and playing for each other.’

West Franklin jumped all over the Jayhawks, gaining a 35-0 lead after the first quarter.

"We are doing good things in all three phases of the game," Teichgraeber said. "We got off to a pretty good start. It is good to see the Falcons excited and playing good in all three phases. Offensively, this was one of our better games. Hopefully we can build off of it."

The Falcons controlled the line of scrimmage against the Jayhawks.

"The guys upfront take pride in getting off the ball on both sides," Teichgraeber said. "That is definitely a strength of our team. We have good size. We like to ride this big hosses when we can."

The defense completely shut down Jayhawk-Linn. The first unit was not scored upon.

"Our first unit those guys have played pretty well most of the season," Teichgraeber said. "They carried us early in the year when we were struggling offensively. Those guys are playing with a lot of confidence.

"Defensively, we talk about getting 11 guys around the football. A lot of it is preparation during the week. The guys are buying into our schemes. We are gelling defensively right now."

Senior Cameron Wise paced the offense with 203 yards rushing on 15 attempts and scored two touchdowns.

West Franklin (3-4) closes the regular season Friday with a key matchup against Wellsville.