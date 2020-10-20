Ottawa University senior linebacker Colby Johnson joins a short and elite list of Braves football players.

Johnson was the 13th Ottawa football player to receive NAIA player of the week honors. Johnson was the NAIA and KCAC Defensive Player of the Week following his play in Saturday’s 31-13 victory over McPherson. This is Johnson’s second KCAC honor this season.

Johnson finished with 14 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble against the Bulldogs. His forced fumble with 1:30 to go in the first quarter was recovered for a touchdown by Grant Golemon, giving OU a 14-7 lead over the Bulldogs.

Johnson's interception of the McPherson quarterback with 6:08 left in the fourth quarter set up a Braves field goal that increased the Ottawa lead to 31-13 with just a little more than two minutes left in the game.

OU Football NAIA Players of the Week

1988 – Robert Matherly1995 – Eric Davidson

2009 – Ross Diehl

2010 – Donald Anderson

2012 – Shane Gimzo

2012 – Donald Anderson

2013 – Erik Brown

2014 – Darien Anderson

2016 – Kyle Wokutch

2018 – Connor Kaegi

2018 – Darrion Dillard

2019 – Connor Kaegi

2020 – Colby Johnson