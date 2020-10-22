The Ottawa University women's volleyball team responded positively coming out of its quarantine.

The squad has won four straight matches after dismantling Avila 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-15) Wednesday in Wilson Field House.

Ottawa’s serving turned the tide. The Lady Braves finished with 13 aces, led by Ava Taton's career high seven.

Ottawa was never really challenged throughout the three sets. Ottawa led 4-0 in the opening set. Avila rallied back within 10-8 and Ottawa took over.

The second set saw Ottawa go on a seven-point run to take charge. The run broke a 7-7 tie.

Ottawa rolled to an 11-6 lead in the third set and cruised to the victory.

The Braves finished the three-set match with 37 kills, a .258 attacking percentage, 31 assists, 13 service aces, 42 digs, and nine team blocks.

Ottawa had a balanced attack with four players between six and nine kills. All-American Ayona Tharps paced Ottawa with nine kills. Caitlyn Cox finished with eight kills and a team-best five blocks.

Ottawa (6-2, 3-0) plays Saturday in its first KCAC road matches of the season. Ottawa travelsl to York, Nebraska, to play York College and Sterling College.