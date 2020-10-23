The Ottawa University men’s tennis team added to the roster for the 2021 spring season.

Ottawa signed Jhoel Quinonez, Calama, Chile. He was ranked No. 1 in Chile for his age group in 2017. He was rated as high as 10.38 according to the Universal Tennis Rating System.

"Jhoel is a promising student-athlete who immediately caught our attention during the recruitment process," Ottawa men’s tennis coach Jacob Mishkin said. "Coach Patricia Eftenoiu and I were immediately drawn to the amount of work he has put in throughout his junior career. We can’t wait for Jhoel to arrive and for his journey to begin here at OU this spring."

Quinonez plans to major in business.