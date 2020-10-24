HAYSVILLE — While it took a quarter before kicking in, the combination of quarterback Ben Schmidt and receiver Peyton Maxwell proved too much for the Campus Colts to handle as the Newton High School football team ended the regular season with a 42-15 win Friday night at Colt Stadium in Haysville.

The two hitched up seven times for 155 yards and four touchdowns. Schmidt finished 14 of 21 passing for 232 yards and an interception. Schmidt also rushed for a touchdown. Kenyon Forest rushed 19 times for 155 yards and a touchdown.

Turnovers in the first quarter put Newton in an 8-0 hole, but the Railers replied with a 28-0 second quarter, adding two more touchdowns in the second half before Campus scored again late in the game.

"We came out right away and got a defensive stop, then we got an interception that went right off his hands," Schmidt said. "In the second quarter, we came out and scored and kept going."

Schmidt has more than 2,000 passing yards, which is believed to be a single-season school record. Maxwell finishes with more than 1,000 yards receiving.

"I think I made the school record by about 1,000 yards," Schmidt said. "I just went out and worked a lot harder these past two years than I ever have, and that showed. I have to give as lot of credit to (assistant coach Evan) Gilbert. He’s helped me so much. I have to give him his due."

Maxwell saw a lot of one-on-one coverage Friday.

"They don’t know how to cover him," Schmidt said. "He’s faster than anyone almost every single team has at the corner, so it’s easy for him to get underneath the ball and get a touchdown."

"Once we realized they weren’t double-teaming me, he pretty much just threw it and got the ball to me when we needed to. We made the plays we needed. (In the second quarter,) it was just executing. We didn’t run any new plays. We didn’t do anything new this week. We just ran all our plays."

"We turned the ball over on two of our, like, first six plays," Newton coach Chris Jaax said. "We had to hammer into the kids that, ‘Hey, we have to correct these mistakes. We did a lot of things well defensively. After the first quarter, we took away the short running game. We stopped allowing them first downs. The defensive line just did a great job squeezing. We kept the train moving and kept them from moving the ball."

Campus, 1-5 overall and 1-4 in AV-CTL I play, was led by Remey Buckles, who rushed 33 times for 166 yards and a touchdown. Jaron Dodson hit three of nine passes for 51 yards and a touchdown.

"They didn’t do anything we weren’t expecting," Jaax said. "It was making sure we adjusted to it. It was a bit of a learning curve."

Newton improves to 2-6, 2-4 to end AV-CTL I play. Newton will go on the road Friday in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. The pairings have not been set.

"We just have to go out and play our game," Schmidt said. "We’re a lot better than our record, and it showed tonight. We have to go work hard this week."

"We have to work hard this week and get the W for the first playoff game in 20 years," Maxwell said.