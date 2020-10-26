The Wellsville football team played its way into a home playoff game.

The Eagles (3-4) play 7 p.m. Friday at home against Riverton (4-3) in the 2A playoffs. Wellsville closed the season winning three of its past four games. The Eagles rolled by West Franklin, 49-0, this past Friday in a battle for a home berth and a district runner-up finish.

The Falcons (3-5) play 6 p.m. Thursday at Fredonia (4-3). West Franklin went 3-2 in its final five games after an 0-3 start.

The Central Heights squad will play on the road Friday against Jackson Heights. The Vikings (4-4) lost their third straight game with a 20-18 loss Friday to Pleasanton.