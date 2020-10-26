The Ottawa and West Franklin volleyball teams are in search of a state championship.

Both teams advanced to the state tournament quarterfinals with sub-state championships Saturday.

Ottawa captured the 4A Iola sub-state title with straight set wins over Paola (25-13, 25-17) and Chanute (25-11, 25-14). Ottawa used a 13-2 run in the second set of the Paola match to secure the victory.

Ottawa (24-13) plays its 4A State Tournament quarterfinal match 7 p.m. Tuesday at Labette County in a best-of-5 dual.

The West Franklin squad rolled to three wins en route to a 3A state berth. The Falcons topped Burlington (25-17, 25-14), Santa Fe Trail (25-18, 25-23) and Eureka (25-14, 25-13).

The Falcons (31-3) play 7 p.m. Tuesday at Riverton in the 3A State Tournament quarterfinals in a best-of-5 dual.

Both teams played determined volleyball. Ottawa fell in the sub-state championship match a year ago.

The Falcons were sub-state runner-up the past two years and earned their first state berth since 2007.

"The girls were determined to hold that sub state championship trophy, runner-up was not an option," West Franklin coach Angie Corwine said. "We started out a little shaky in the beginning, but once the nerves wore off, they played with passion and focus while staying loose. In the past, we would get to the championship match, and we would forget what characteristics got us there. Not this time, we played like the same team I have seen all year.

"We stayed true to our team values, and showed toughness when we were down. This was especially important during the second set of the semi finals against Santa Fe Trail."

The Chargers led 23-19 in the second set and the Falcons charged back for the victory. That momentum carried to the title match as West Franklin jumped to a 14-4 first set lead.

"We had several players step up their game, but Sami Randall was on another level," Corwine said.

The senior had team-bests in serve-receive (2.51), digs (33_ and aces (7).

"Sami was sidelined much of last season because of an illness, and she took full advantage of what was taken from her last season," Corwine said. "Her 33 digs were not only playable, but she kept our offense in system which led to a very balanced attack by our hitters."

Senior setter Ainlsey Corwine had all her options available because our serve-receive and defense consistently hit our target, the coach said. Corwine finished with 75 assists.

WF Stats:

Ainsley Corwine: 2 aces, 3 kills, 4 blocks, 75 assists, 11 digs.

Alex Coopman: 4 aces, 22 kills, 3 blocks, 11 digs.

Allison Swank: 15 kills, 4 blocks, 3 digs.

Chloe Ecord: 16 digs.

Jenna Walters: 2 aces, 16 kills, 2.35 serve-receive average, 22 digs.

Nellie LaFountain: 2 aces, 17 kills, 2.25 serve-receive averaged, 10 digs.

Riley Zentz: 3 aces, 11 kills, 2.19 serve receive average, 2 blocks, 17 digs.

Sami Randall: 7 aces, 2.51 serve receive average, 33 digs.