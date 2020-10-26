Ottawa University volleyball coach Melissa Blessington elevated the volleyball program to one of the best in the NAIA.

In her previous six seasons, she guided Ottawa to three KCAC regular-season championships, four KCAC Tournament championships, five NAIA National Tournament appearances, and four NAIA Final Site appearances.

Blessington has an overall record of 178-71 and a KCAC mark of 100-11 after Saturday’s sweep of Sterling and York. She is the first volleyball coach in program history to win 100 KCAC matches.

Ottawa swept Sterling (27-25, 25-23, 25-22) and York (25-19, 25-16, 25-15). Ottawa has won 16 straight matches over Sterling and 24 straight sets.

Ottawa won key points in each set against Sterling. In the first set, Sterling led 25-24, but Ottawa scored three straight points to win the set.

Sterling led the second set 23-20 when Ottawa made a late charge, winning the final five points.

Sterling stayed close in the third set, but could not wrestle the lead away from Ottawa.

Ottawa finished with 52 kills, a .229 attacking percentage, 50 assists, four service aces, 77 digs, and two team blocks

Ayona Tharps led Ottawa with 17 kills and a .469 attacking percentage. Katelyn Elstun finished with 14 kills and nine digs.

Ottawa controlled all three sets against York to give Blessington her 100th KCAC victory.

Ottawa had 45 kills, a .327 attacking percentage, 42 assists, four service aces, 53 digs, and four team blocks.

Katelyn Elstun and Ryleigh Burdick led the Ottawa attack. Elstun had 13 kills and a .429 attacking percentage. Burdick finished with 11 kills and a .435 attacking percentage.

Ottawa (8-2, 5-0) plays 7 p.m. Wednesday against Bethany in Wilson Field House.