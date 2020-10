Ottawa University sophomore setter Zari Montgomery was named the KCAC Setter of the Week. It is her first career setter of the week selection for her.

Montgomery compiled 58 assists, three service aces, and 15 digs in OU's victories over Avila University, Sterling College, and York College. Running OU's 5-2 offense, she averaged 19.3 assists per match and 6.4 assists per set.

Ottawa (8-2, 5-0) plays 3 p.m. Wednesday against Bethany College in Wilson Field House.