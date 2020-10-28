Scoring off corner kicks hasn’t exactly been a forte for the Shawnee Heights’ soccer team this season.

Not that it’s hampered the T-Birds, who took a 10-4-1 record into Tuesday’s Class 5A playoff opener against Topeka West. But as Heights progresses deeper in the playoffs, T-Bird coach Stephen Loy knows that being able to capitalize on those opportunities could loom large.

"We’ve been working on it, but we typically aren’t great on set piece goals," Loy said. "We need that. That’s a game-changer in the postseason."

It was a game changer Tuesday against the visiting Chargers at Bettis Sports Complex. Holding a slim 1-0 first-half lead on a West team it had beaten 10-0 earlier this season, Heights got a pair of goals off corner kicks four minutes apart to break things open in what became a 5-2 victory.

With the win, Heights advanced to Thursday’s 6 p.m. regional final where the T-Birds (11-4-1) will play host to city rival Seaman (7-5-1). The Vikings handled Highland Park 7-0 on Tuesday.

After getting a breakaway goal from Jordan Garvin 18 minutes into the game, Heights was still nursing a 1-0 lead before the quick strikes put the T-Birds in control.

Garvin cashed in on the first one, heading Garrison Johnson’s corner kick past West goalkeeper Giann Perez. Not to be outdone, Johnny Jasso followed suit four minutes later with his own header of Johnson’s corner kick to give Heights a 3-0 halftime lead.

"That started our roll," Loy said. "Jordan’s big strong finish with his header and then Johnny. Sometimes, that’s all you get in a game. Against Washburn Rural last week, they had three set pieces and three goals on us. ... It’s an important part of the game and I’ve got a couple kids that can jump, head the ball and attack it and see it before it happens and that’s nice."

Jasso and Garvin each added goals in the second half with Jasso scoring on a nifty move in the box and Garvin completing his hat trick on another breakaway eight minutes later.

Despite being down five goals, West didn’t roll over. The Chargers, who finished 3-9-1, kept battling and got goals from Devon Rutschmann and Kai Gillis in the final 18 minutes.

"We’ve been really proud of our young guys and no matter what the game looks like, they’re going to play all the way to the end," West coach Josh Kutter said. "There’s no quit in them and we’re really encouraged by this young core and what it looks like for the future."

Despite getting off to a somewhat slow start in Tuesday’s game, Loy said he wasn’t overly concerned.

"That’s typical of playoff games," he said. "Guys are pretty tight coming out because this is win or go home situations no matter who they are playing against. When we played them the first time, I think we went 20 minutes before we broke it open. They’re organized and took some spaces away from us. They know the players we want to try to get the ball to.

"We just needed to calm down a bit and not put the pressure on ourselves. We weren’t terribly wasteful in those first 20 minutes it just wasn’t there. And I also wreck chemistry whenever I sub three or four guys in and out, but I wanted to get some people some time and some looks."

He also knows the T-Birds will have to be sharp Thursday against a Seaman team they beat 3-0 earlier this season.

"Throw the score out," Loy said. "We got on them pretty early and took them out of the game early in the match. A game like this doesn’t really prep you for the game we’re going to have Thursday, but hopefully the games we had last week against Manhattan and Rural have taught us enough lessons where we’ll come in more focused on Thursday."

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 5, TOPEKA WEST 2

Topeka West (3-9-1);0;2;—;2

Shawnee Heights (11-4-1);3;2;–;5

Topeka West — Goals: Rutschmann, Gillis. Assist: Rutschmann.

Shawnee Heights — Goals: Garvin 3, Jasso 2. Assists: Johnson 2.