The Ottawa High School boys soccer team advanced to the 4-1A Regional 5 championship match.

The Cyclones (7-9) play 5 p.m. Thursday against Louisburg (13-1) on the Wildcats’ home turf.

Ottawa earned the spot by rallying for a 2-1 victory over Fort Scott Tuesday in Fort Scott. Ottawa scored two unanswered goals after the Tigers led 1-0 in the first half.

Ottawa received goals from Matthew Powell and Hal Summers.