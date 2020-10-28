Ottawa University senior forward Jaquan Daniels was selected to the 2020-21 KCAC Men’s Basketball preseason team.

Daniels was a second team all-KCAC selection in 2019-20 and a member of the KCAC all-defensive team. He averaged 13.4 points and 6.1 rebounds a game last year.

The preseason team includes one first-team All-KCAC selection from a year ago, three second-team selections, a third-team selection, and four honorable mention selections. All 10 players were selected to the team by vote of the KCAC coaches.

Jaylon Scott, of Bethel, last season's KCAC Defensive Player of the Year, returns for his junior season. He averaged a double-double a season ago, scoring 13.3 points per game and picking up 11.8 rebounds per game. Scott showed his defensive prowess by blocking 22 shots and picking up 66 steals in 2019-20.

Brooks Haddock, of Oklahoma Wesleyan, is the lone All-KCAC first-team selection returning from a year ago. Haddock was the Eagles' leading scorer in 2019-20, averaging 17.2 points per game. Haddock shot 43% from the field, 41% from three point range, and 88% from the free throw line.

All returning All-KCAC First Team, Second Team, Third Team, and Honorable Mention 2019-20 performers were nominated for preseason honors.

Daniels is off to a hot start this season. He had 21 points, seven rebounds, two assists, three blocks, and two steals to lead Ottawa to a season-opening 106-80 victory Monday against Barclay College.

No. 14 Ottawa (1-0) plays 8 p.m. Thursday at home against Baker.

KCAC Men’s Preeason Team

Brooks Haddock, Jr. Oklahoma Wesleyan

Jaylon Scott, Jr., Bethel

Jaquan Daniels, Sr., Ottawa

AJ Range, Sr., Kansas Wesleyan

Davonte Pack, Sr., Friends

Fredrick Watts, Sr., McPherson

Troy Baker, Sr., Southwestern

Eric Lenear, Sr., York

Geoff Salas, Sr., Southwestern

JaMiah Haynes, Sr., Sterling