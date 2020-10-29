The Ottawa University women's volleyball team is hitting on all cylinders.

The Lady Braves extended their winning streak to seven matches with a dominant three-set victory over Bethany Wednesday in Wilson Field House. Ottawa won 25-20, 25-11, 25-20.

Ottawa only trailed once in the match at 1-0 in the third set. Ottawa dominated in every area. The Lady Braves had 35 kills, a .261 attacking percentage, 29 assists, six service aces, 50 digs and 13 team blocks.

Ottawa scored the first six points of the match and did not relinquish the lead in the set.

The Lady Braves broke a 2-2 tie with six unanswered points for a 8-2 lead and extended the lead to 18-4 in the second set.

Ottawa used an early 6-0 run in the third set to take a 6-1 advantage. Ottawa extended the lead to 17-10 before Bethany’s run cut Ottawa’s lead to 20-19. The Lady Braves closed the match on a 5-1 spurt.

Ayona Tharps led Ottawa with 10 kills on 29 swings. The All-American had one attacking error and finished with a .310 attacking percentage.

Zari Montgomery, the reigning KCAC Setter of the Week, led Ottawa with 18 assists. She also had seven digs. Taylor Mobley finished with 16 digs while Ava Taton had 10.Caitlyn Cox dominated the net in the middle. She had eight kills, five blocks and a .368 hitting efficiency.

Ottawa (9-2, 6-0) will plays Saturday against the University of Saint Mary and McPherson College in Wilson Field House.