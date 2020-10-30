Central Heights and West Franklin cross country runners reached the pinnacle of their seasons — state — with their performance a week ago in regionals.

The state races are set for Saturday. Central Heights competes in the 2A State meet at Victoria. West Franklin runs in the 3A State meet in Wamego.

The 2A boys race starts at 9:30 a.m. with the girls at 10:05 a.m.

The 3A boys race is slated for noon and the girls race at 12:35 p.m.

The Viking boys will compete as a team at state for the fifth straight season. The Vikings placed three in the top 11 at regionals— David Craft (second), Luke Cotter (third) and Dakota Kuczmarski (11th) — to pace Central Heights to a regional runner-up team finish.

Taryn Compton qualified as an individual in the girls race.

West Franklin qualified two runners as individuals in both races.

Lily Judd claimed a regional championship a week ago and Emma Bailey finished third. Kyle Haner (third) and Lucas Hassler (eighth) qualified for the boys.