COVID-19 is winning. The virus numbers are spiking across the country and the area.

It is forcing school districts to revamp learning schedules and cancel activities.

The Ottawa High School football team made it unscathed through the regular season, playing all eight games. Ottawa, along with several prep teams in Kansas and Missouri, were hit with quarantines this week.

OHS officials Thursday were forced to cancel Friday’s playoff game at Paola, thus ending the Cyclones’ season. Ottawa went 1-7 this season.