The West Franklin football season came to an end Thursday in the 2A playoffs in Fredonia.

The Falcons fell 47-20 to Fredonia. West Franklin did not muster much offense until the final 16 minutes of the game.

Fredonia built a 40-0 lead before the Falcons found the end zone.

Caleb McKenzie returned a kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown with a 3:52 remaining in the third quarter. West Franklin added two scores in the fourth quarter.

West Franklin finishes the season at 3-6.