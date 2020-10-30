The 3A State Volleyball Tournament’s Final 4 is loaded with 30-win teams.
All four teams have between 31 and 36 victories and combined record of 133-11.
The teams square off Saturday to determine a state champion with pool play matches at 10:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. followed by the semifinals at 3 p.m. in Hutchinson.
Third-seeded West Franklin (32-3) opens pool play against No. 4 Goodland (34-5). The Falcons square off with top-seeded Sabetha (36-1) at 11:45 a.m. and conclude pool play against No. 2 Smoky Valley (31-2) at 12:45 p.m.
The Ottawa High School volleyball team played in the 4A State Volleyball Tournament Friday in Hutchinson.
Ottawa (23-13) entered Friday’s play riding a 10-match winning streak.
Third-seeded Ottawa (23-13) played fourth-seeded Miege (17-11) in the first pool match. Miege handed Ottawa its last loss in three sets earlier this month.
Ottawa then played top-seeded Andale (34-2 ) and No. 2 McPherson (33-3).
Both teams won state quarterfinal matches on Tuesday to advance to the Final 4.
Ottawa dispatched Labette County in three sets (25-5, 25-10, 25-19).
West Franklin took out Riverton in four sets (25-18, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18).
3A State Schedule
10:45 a.m. — WF vs. (4) Goodland
11:45 a.m. — WF vs. (1) Sabetha
12:45 p.m. — WF vs. (2) Smoky Valley
3 p.m. — Semifinals, No. 1 vs. No. 4 and No. 2 vs. No. 3; Championship and third-place match 25 minutes following semifinals.