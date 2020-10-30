The 3A State Volleyball Tournament’s Final 4 is loaded with 30-win teams.

All four teams have between 31 and 36 victories and combined record of 133-11.

The teams square off Saturday to determine a state champion with pool play matches at 10:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. followed by the semifinals at 3 p.m. in Hutchinson.

Third-seeded West Franklin (32-3) opens pool play against No. 4 Goodland (34-5). The Falcons square off with top-seeded Sabetha (36-1) at 11:45 a.m. and conclude pool play against No. 2 Smoky Valley (31-2) at 12:45 p.m.

The Ottawa High School volleyball team played in the 4A State Volleyball Tournament Friday in Hutchinson.

Ottawa (23-13) entered Friday’s play riding a 10-match winning streak.

Third-seeded Ottawa (23-13) played fourth-seeded Miege (17-11) in the first pool match. Miege handed Ottawa its last loss in three sets earlier this month.

Ottawa then played top-seeded Andale (34-2 ) and No. 2 McPherson (33-3).

Both teams won state quarterfinal matches on Tuesday to advance to the Final 4.

Ottawa dispatched Labette County in three sets (25-5, 25-10, 25-19).

West Franklin took out Riverton in four sets (25-18, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18).

3A State Schedule

10:45 a.m. — WF vs. (4) Goodland

11:45 a.m. — WF vs. (1) Sabetha

12:45 p.m. — WF vs. (2) Smoky Valley

3 p.m. — Semifinals, No. 1 vs. No. 4 and No. 2 vs. No. 3; Championship and third-place match 25 minutes following semifinals.