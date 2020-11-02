The Ottawa University football team’s ground attack is back on track.

The Braves rushed for 370 yards Saturday in their 35-17 victory over the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth.

Derrick Curtis had his second 200-yard performance with 218 yards on 13 carries. He was selected the KCAC Offensive Player of the Week.

Colton Davis finished with 77 yards rushing. Curtis had touchdown runs of 77 and 60 yards. Davis had scoring runs of 47 and 10 yards.

Ottawa scored four touchdowns in the second half after trailing 10-7 at halftime.

Colby Johnson led defense with 10 tackles, two sacks, four tackles for loss and one forced fumble. Saint Mary was held to 266 yards.

Ottawa (3-1, 2-1) plays at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against Friends University in Wichita. It is a schedule change as Ottawa was originally set to meet Sterling at home. That game will be rescheduled for the spring.