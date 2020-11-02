The Ottawa University men's soccer team scored early and held off Bethel Saturday for a 1-0 victory in North Newton.

The Braves gained the early lead on a penalty kick goal by Cain Scott in the second minute of the first half. It was his second goal of the season.

Ottawa's defense was solid throughout the contest. Ottawa and Bethel had eight shots in the first half. Ottawa finished with 12 shots on the night with six on goal.

OU keeper Gage Powers finished with three saves.

The Braves (2-4-0, 2-3-0) play 5 p.m. Friday against Friends Falcons in Wichita.