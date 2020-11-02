The Ottawa University women's basketball opened a new era Saturday under first-year coach Tarniesha Scott.

The Lady Braves gave Park University a battle before falling 77-66 in Parkville, Mo.

The game had many twists and turns. Park opened the game on an 8-2 run. Ottawa rallied for a 10-9 lead, but Park answered with a 10-2 run to lead 19-10.

Ottawa chipped away at the deficit to tie the game at 24-24 in the second quarter. Park answered to lead 31-25 and 38-32 at halftime.

The second half mirrored the first half. Ottawa tied the game at 51-51 late in the third quarter after falling behind by eight points. Park led 55-51 after three quarters.

Ottawa came within 57-56, but a late 12-0 Park run was too much to overcomes.

Liz Vaughn paced Ottawa with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Madi McAvoy came off the bench to score 13 points. Mariah Grizzle chipped in 10 points.

Ottawa (0-1) opens KCAC play at 5 p.m. Wednesday at home against Saint Mary.

The men’s game was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns. The game will be rescheduled at a later date.