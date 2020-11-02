The Ottawa University volleyball team’s win streak was snapped by McPherson Saturday in Wilson Field House.

Ottawa extended the streak to eight matches with a 3-0 win over Saint Mary (25-16, 25-18, 25-19) in the first match. McPherson rolled to a 3-0 win (25-16, 25-16, 25-20) over Ottawa in the second match.

Against Saint Mary, Ottawa had 48 kills, a .339 attacking percentage, 46 assists, seven service aces, 61 digs, and four team blocks.

Ayona Tharps and Ryleigh Burdick led Ottawa with 13 kills. Katelyn Elstun finished with 11.

Ottawa fell flat against McPherson. Ottawa had 26 kills, a .026 attacking percentage, 24 assists, two service aces, 53 digs, and seven team blocks.

Tharps paced the Ottawa attack with nine kills.

Ottawa (10-3, 7-1) plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Southwestern College.