The Ottawa University men's bowling team kicked off the 2020-21 season by taking fourth this weekend at the Baker NAIA Invitational .

The varsity team compiled pin total of 5,570 and a baker pin total of 2,858, this combined for an overall pin total of 8,428. The junior varsity also competed at the Invitational and finished fifth overall in the junior varsity competition. The JV team finished with a team pin total of 4,617 and a baker pin total of 2,858, for an overall pin total of 7,475.

Daniel Hall led the way for the Braves and finished fifth overall. Hall finished with a pin total of 1,212 through six team games and a pin average of 202.

Jared Freed placed 17th with a pin total of 1,077 through six team games and a pin average of 179.5. Brett Perry took 23rd with a pin total of 1,030 through five team games and a pin average of 206. Scott Ketch finished 24th with a pin total of 1,026 through six team games and a pin average of 171. Spencer Giffin was 29th with a pin total of 980 through six team games and a pin average 163.33.

Tyler Barnett finished 48th with a pin total of 830 through five team games and a pin average of 166. Close behind Barnett was Silas Le Blanc, who finished 50th with a pin total of 821 through five team games and a pin average of 164.2.

Wesley Outman finished 56th with a pin total of 711 through four team games and a pin average of 177.75. Placing 57th with a pin total of 710 through four team games and a pin average of 177.5 was Brady Brunson. Kai Zoch had a pin total of 566 through four team games and a pin average of 141.5 to finish 67th. George King finished 70th with a pin total of 503 through four team games and a pin average of 125.75.

"This first tournament of the year was a good gauge of where we are and what we need to do to get to where we need to be," Ottawa assistant coach Brian Rickert said. "There were some bright spots like the play of Brett Perry who came off the bench during game two of the team event and probably had the best tournament of his collegiate career

"I was also very pleased about how we came out in the first round match play and took eventual champion, William Penn, to a decisive third game. We showed the talent we have but throughout the weekend our inconsistency eventually was too much to overcome. We aren't consistently hitting our targets yet and our spare game has got to get better if we are going to get to the next level. I'm confident the guys see that and we are going to have some spirited practice sessions going into our next tournament."

The Braves will return to action Nov. 14 at the Bronco Open in Hastings, Nebraska.