The Ottawa University women's bowling team opened the 2020-21 season by taking third at the Baker NAIA Invitational.

The varsity team had team pin total of 5,088 and a baker pin total of 2,880, which combined for an overall pin total of 7,968. The junior varsity team secured first place in the JV division. The JV team finished with a team pin total of 4,818 and a baker pin total of 2,631 to combine for an overall pin total of 7,449.

Madison Kent finished 11th overall with a pin total of 1,086 through six team games and a pin average of 181. Rebekah Loker finished with a pin total of 1,008 through six team games and a pin average of 168. Finishing 23rd with a pin total of 943 through five team games and a pin average of 188.6 was Kaitlyn George. Gabriella Hernandez finished 31st with a pin total of 818 through five team games and a pin average of 163.6. Finishing right behind Hernandez was Danika Hickey. She placed 32nd with a pin total of 813 through five team games and a pin average of 162.6. Jadyn Barr finished 46th with a pin total of 707 through four team games and a pin average of 176.75. In 47th with a pin total of 688 through four team games and a pin average of 172 was Alaina Burris.

Hannah Middaugh had a pin total of 599 through four team games and a pin average of 149.75 to place 56th. Angely Morgan finished 57th with a pin total of 595 through four team games and a pin average of 148.75. Finishing 58th was Casey Holmes, Holmes' pin total was 487 through three team games and pin average was 162.33. Nikki Miele finished 59th with a pin total of 472 through three team games and a pin average of 157.33. Allison Rivers placed 60th with a pin total of 465 through three team games and a pin average of 155. Finishing right behind Rivers was Brianna Rickert, Rickert placed 61st with a pin total of 463 through three team games and a pin average of 154.33. Makaila Cowdin finished 62nd with a pin total of 435 through three team games and a pin average of 145. Reagan Lorey placed 64th with a pin total of 327 through two team games and a pin total of 163.5

"This being our first tournament of the year it allowed us to get everyone some games in," Ottawa head coach Geoff Poston said. "We had some bright spots but we definitely made some unforced errors that I know we will clean up. The coaching staff will evaluate both the men's and women's rosters and continue to adjust them accordingly to give us the best chance to win.

We have two weeks of practice before our final two tournaments of the semester. This next month will be big to see who steps up and separates themselves by not only performing on the lanes but being a positive team member."

Ottawa bowls Nov. 14 at the Bronco Open in Hastings, Nebraska.