Ottawa University and Bethel College women’s soccer teams put on a defensive battle Saturday in North Newton.

The squads ended in a 1-1 draw after two overtimes.

For the first 43 minutes in the first half, both teams were flawless on defense. In the 43rd minute, Joey Robson gave the Ottawa a 1-0 advantage. It was her first goal of the season.

In the second half, Bethel evened the score in the 75th minute.

Ottawa had the advantage in shots in the first overtime but couldn't find the back of the net. The OU defense kept Bethel without a shot.

In the second overtime, the defenses kept the game tied.

Jordan Burrow started in net for the Braves and finished with two saves.

Ottawa (1-3-1, 0-3-1) plays 7:30 p.m. Friday against Friends in Wichita.