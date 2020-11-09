Cold shooting put the Ottawa University women’s basketball team in a bind Friday against Kansas Wesleyan, the defending KCAC champs, in Salina.

Ottawa shot 30 percent from the floor in a 74-53 loss. Kansas Wesleyan used a strong second half to pull away from Ottawa.

The Lady Braves were outscored 42-26 in the second half. Ottawa was within 32-27 at halftime.

Kansas Wesleyan ended the first quarter on a 9-0 run to gain a 23-11 advantage. Ottawa owned the second quarter with a 16-9 advantage to pull within five at the half.

Kansas Wesleyan responded in the second half with a 9-2 run to open the third quarter. Ottawa never recovered from the slow start.

Haylie Anderson paced Ottawa with 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists. It was her second straight game in double figures.

Senior guard Madi McAvoy finished with 12 points, three assists, and three steals. She scored in double figures in all three games this season.

Liz Vaughn led Ottawa with 12 rebounds.

Ottawa (0-3, 0-2) plays Friday in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, against Oklahoma Wesleyan. Tuesday’s home game against Graceland was canceled.