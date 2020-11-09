The Ottawa University women's soccer team earned their second draw of the season Friday against the Friends Falcons in Wichita.

Ottawa and Friends tied 1-1 in a defensive battle. All the scoring came in the first four minutes of the contest.

Ottawa came out firing and Jaycie Campbell scored in the first minute to give the Lady Braves a 1-0 lead. Friends responded and tied the match at 1-1 in the fourth minute. It was Campbell’s second goal of the season.

The defenses and keepers controlled play the rest of the match. Ottawa fired three shots in the first overtime, but could not net the golden goal.

Ottawa keeper Jordan Burrow had five saves. Ottawa had 12 shots with eight of those on goal.

Men fall

The Ottawa men’s soccer team was upended by Friends, 5-1.

Ottawa stayed close throughout the first half. Friends scored twice in the first half, the second coming in the 41st minute.

A minute later, Ottawa’s Thomas Santos found the net to draw the Braves within 2-1 at halftime. It was his fourth goal of the season.

Friends owned the second half with a three goals.

Ottawa plays Friday at home against Kansas Wesleyan.